SweetWater Brewing Company Introduces New West Coast Style India Pale Ale

ATLANTA, Georgia – SweetWater Brewing Company, Atlanta’s craft beer trailblazer and the 10th largest craft brewer in the U.S., announces the launch of Gone Trippin’, a West Coast Style India Pale Ale (IPA) that pays tribute to the bold, hoppy beers SweetWater brought to the South more than 25 years ago. Gone Trippin’ is now available nationally year-round on draft and in 6-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.

Gone Trippin’ (7% alcohol by volume (ABV)) is assertively hopped with Cascade, Centennial, Crystal, Chinook and Citra varieties. This array of quintessential West Coast hops delivers bitter notes accompanied by pine, citrus and floral aromas that are well balanced by a malty backbone and refreshingly dry finish.

“We crafted this beer as a celebration of the long trip that’s taken us from the West Coast to the Southeast and back again — with many stops in Colorado. We’ve Gone Fishin’ and Gone Phishin’ for years, and now we’re Gone Trippin’. We’re getting back to our roots and absolutely stoked to release this hoppy love letter to Cali, wrapped in a funky tie dyed can,” said Nick Nock, SweetWater’s head brewer. “Gone Trippin’ is a big, yet easy drinking beer that’s incredibly balanced. It’s perfectly bitter, it’s hoppy, but it’s also rounded out with a malty sweetness.”

Gone Trippin’ is now flowing at SweetWater’s flagship taprooms in Atlanta and Fort Collins, Colorado. It’s also available in cans across Colorado, Georgia, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia at select retailers, including Total Wine & More, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Ingles, Publix, and Lowes Food. Distribution will expand to additional states later this year.

About SweetWater Brewing

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 10th largest craft brewery in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.?

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc.?(Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

