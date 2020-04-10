Surreal Brewing Company Offers Free Local Delivery During Stay at Home Order

CAMPBELL, Calif. — Amid the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, Surreal Brewing Company has shifted its operations to delivery and is now offering free local delivery to Campbell, Los Gatos, and San Jose (within 5 miles of downtown Campbell) with promo code: Local45 and $5 shipping to anywhere in the U.S. including Hawaii and Alaska, on 12 Packs or Greater. As many Americans continue to practice social distancing and hunker down at home, breweries, including Campbell-based non-alcoholic craft beer brewer Surreal Brewing Company, are experiencing a dramatic spike in sales. The non-alcoholic craft beer brewer prides itself in providing customers a healthy, yet flavorful, alternative to alcohol and sugary drinks. Not only is ordering non-alcoholic craft beer healthier for its electrolytes, anti-oxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, there are a lot fewer restrictions when ordering NA craft beers making delivery easier and quicker.

Awarded World’s Best Non-Alcoholic Beer of 2019, Surreal Brewing Company is a family-founded and operated brewing company that specializes in all-natural, non-GMO, non-alcoholic craft beers. With only 17-72 calories per can, the brand’s low-calorie, low-carb beers contain zero sugar, with two gluten-reduced options. These health forward beers can be consumed without the health consequences associated with alcoholic beverages. So don’t forget to do your part and practice social distancing and order Surreal Brewing’s NA craft beers available nationwide at Total Wine and More, at BevMo (in California), select Whole Foods stores, online at www.surrealbrewing.com and at many other retailers across the nation.

About Surreal Brewing Company

Founded in Campbell, California by husband and wife team, Tammer Zein-El-Abedein and Donna Hockey, Surreal Brewing aims to fill a void in the marketplace with a variety of great-tasting non-alcoholic beverages. Surreal Brewing brings forth a new era in which health-conscious and sober individuals can still enjoy the unique, crisp flavor of beer anytime without regret or exclusion from social gatherings.