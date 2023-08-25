Yakima Quality Hops Introduces ELANI, Formerly YQH-1320 EXP

YAKIMA, Wash.— Yakima Quality Hops, a leading hop distributor based in the Yakima Valley, is thrilled to introduce its new proprietary hop variety, ELANI (YQH-1320 EXP). Elani (pronounced ee-LAH-nee) boasts tropical notes of pineapple and guava along with white peach and citrus aromas of tangerine, lime, and orange zest.

Frequently described as clean and bright, Elani has found favor among brewers in hop-forward beer styles such as West Coast IPAs, hazy IPAs, and pale ales, among others. Its mid-range alpha acid content and high total oils provide brewers flexibility to use the variety alone or in combination with other impactful hops. Suitable for both whirlpool and dry-hop applications, Elani integrates seamlessly into brewers’ hop bills.



Joe Pawelek, brewmaster for Wicked Weed Brewing, agrees. “Elani is truly multi-functional, whether it be hot-side, cold-side, or preferably both,” Pawelek said. “Elani exhibits aromas of mango, blueberry, citrus, and cantaloupe. The hidden undertones of dank resin, papaya, and juicy fruit give it the ultimate title at Wicked Weed as the best single-hopped beer we have ever produced. Layered with your favorite hops, Elani will stand out and fit in all at once.”

Yakima Quality Hops owner Tim Sattler discovered YQH-1320 EXP in Idaho’s St. Joe River Valley, an area he often explored on family outings as a child. This region boasts a rich brewing history with late-19th century and early-20th century miners and loggers frequently brewing beer using hops cultivated near their camps. YQH-1320 EXP likely resulted from an open cross-pollination of these hop plants.

After years of observation, Sattler brought rhizomes back to the Yakima Valley for further testing and development. DNA results confirmed YQH-1320 EXP is genetically unique, and the new variety is patent pending with approval expected this fall. With more than 70 acres under cultivation, YQH-1320 EXP is now available to the world as Elani Hops.

“Releasing Elani feels surreal,” Sattler said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have a great variety that fulfills the needs of growers, dealers, and brewers. I’m excited to continue working with brewers to meet their expectations of an outstanding aroma hop that is consistent year after year.”

The name Elani is derived from Melanie, Sattler’s late sister and the mother of YQH vice president Lee Rottweiler.

“We chose Elani primarily as a tribute to my sister, Melanie, whom we lost in 2011,” Sattler explained. “Melanie was a beautiful, loving, caring, and immensely strong woman. YQH is very much a family business, co-owned by Lee and myself, and it felt appropriate to name our flagship hop after one of the most important and influential people in our lives.”

Rottweiler shared YQH’s intention to keep Melanie’s kind and generous spirit forefront as they share Elani with the world. “Our joy working in the craft community has always come from building relationships, from finding ways to support our hop growers and our brewing partners,” he said.

With recent weather patterns continuing to challenge the hop industry, high yields, and outstanding heat tolerance make Elani suitable for diverse growing regions. At present, the variety is cultivated by CLS Farms, Leo Gasseling & Sons, and Gooding Farms.

About Yakima Quality Hops

Yakima Quality Hops is a family-owned business focused on quality and service. Founded in 2013, YQH provides the highest quality hops to breweries throughout the United States and abroad. Based in Yakima, WA, YQH works directly with growers, allowing it to offer the best pricing and quality control.

For More Information:

https://yakhops.com/elani/