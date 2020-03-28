White Labs Introduces On-Demand Educational Courses

SAN DIEGO – Furthering White Labs’ commitment to cultivating a sense of community by educating and empowering commercial and home brewers, the company is offering its world-renowned educational courses online. To provide brewers a forum to connect and learn as the industry feels the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the company is also offering free, online educational webcasts from now until April 30, 2020.

Each Wednesday at 10 a.m. PDT, White Labs will broadcast a 60-minute educational webcast for home and commercial brewers that provides brewing insights, tips, tricks and even a little industry history. The first half hour will feature a presentation by an industry leader and during the second half hour, viewers can ask presenters questions from the comfort of their living room.

On April 1, White Labs president, founder and CEO Chris White will discuss yeast starters, trending strains and styles throughout the years.

“Much has changed since White Labs was founded 25 years ago, but what has stayed constant has been our commitment to education and how we prioritize helping our community grow and thrive. This is especially important during these uncertain times, which is putting a strain on many in our industry,” said White. “Our goal with these webcasts is to provide support to this vibrant community of brewers by helping them continue to learn about yeast strains and brew even better products.”

To be notified about and sign up for the free Wednesday webcasts, visit WhiteLabs.com and subscribe to the White Labs email list. All webcasts will also be added to the White Labs YouTube page.

For those looking for even more yeast education, White Labs is launching an online education portal for brewers to access at their convenience. New on-demand videos are released every month and cover a range of topics, including the flavors of fermentation, reusing yeast, considerations of spontaneous and inoculated fermentations, wild yeast and bacteria handling. Courses price will vary based on the length and technical content but are as little as $79. Learn more at WhiteLabs.com/education.

About White Labs

For 25 years, White Labs has been committed to cultivating community and continually pushing the brewing industry forward by delivering verifiably consistent and tested liquid yeast as well as fermentation products, analysis and education to help professionals and enthusiasts alike craft the best beer, wine, kombucha, cider, mead, hard seltzer and spirits possible. For more information, visit WhiteLabs.com.

