Weland Solutions to Launch Fully Automated Compact Dynamic This Summer

HILLERSTORP, Sweden —Even before officially launching the new product, Compact Dynamic, Weland Solutions has received a first signed purchase order. In the summer of 2019, the facility will be operational at Axelent based in Hillerstorp, with customers worldwide.

“The market is moving towards standardized fully automated solutions, making setting focus on automation a natural step for us. Compact Dynamic is our first fully automated goods to man solution, which will respond to the demands of the industry and the rest of the world for efficiency and faster delivery times,” said Björn Karlsson at Weland Solutions.

Automation is Standard

Weland Solutions is investing in fully automated solutions that speak the same language as robotic systems. Five years ago we were a supplier of standard products. Since then, we have increased supply of our customized solutions by 20 percent per year. What happens now is that those solutions are being standardized. We have been a long-time major supplier to Siemens, Atlas Copco, Rolls Royce, Jaguar / Landrover who work with fully automated robotic solutions and want to integrate vertical storage lifts into their complete solution. Automation as a business area is growing and naturally gets more focus for us. Today we are an international company and supplier of fully automated solutions.

Compact Dynamic

The result of one year’s intensive work at Weland Solutions’ development department is here; a brand new fully automatic goods to man solution. The big difference with Compact Dynamic compared to our vertical storage lifts is that it goes from semi-automation to full automation. The goods to man solution means that the product comes to you instead of you going to a storage lift and getting the product. Robotic solutions deliver faster and smarter than a human by far.

E-commerce Is a Big Market

The big gains are efficiency, picking speed and space saving. These benefit companies in, for example, e-commerce. This is a gigantic market with great potential for us. E-commerce is increasing in leaps and bounds, and consumer demands for faster deliveries are also increasing every day. This requires fully automated solutions, where Compact Dynamic fits right in. The unique advantages are that we can adapt Compact Dynamic in height, width, and depth to best fit the customer’s premises. The storage locations are also flexible. We also have very high availability for all storage locations, which is unique for goods to man solutions.

Axelent Is First in Line

In the summer of 2019, the first delivery of Compact Dynamic will take place at Axelent in Hillerstorp. The company, which has 56 sales offices worldwide, develops, produces, stores and packs safety components for machinery, construction, storage and cable trays. The solution for Axelent has about 30,000 storage locations. “Axelent offers security, speed and smart solutions for the industry. We are very pleased that Compact Dynamic will be implemented in the highest division in a large international company such as Axelent,” said Karlsson.

About Weland Solutions

Weland Solutions AB is a leading provider of solutions for warehouse management and logistics. We deliver customized and optimized lifts and warehouse inventory. Our range of warehouse inventory includes pallet racks, cantilever racks, pull-out units and sigma beams. With the right products in the right places, it is easy to streamline the entire production. Our concept is the same since our start – to deliver Swedish-made products that streamline inventory management and logistics. Weland Solutions always strives to deliver the most effective solutions possible. Weland Solutions is a global company and is represented in several countries. All our production and development takes place at our premises in Gislaved. We guarantee efficient inventory management and long-life products.