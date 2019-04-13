WaveGrip Launches Slim Can Carrier Innovation

UNITED KINGDOM — WaveGrip (www.wave-grip.com), the leading provider of sustainable beverage multi-packing solutions, has launched its latest carrier innovation for the growing number of slimmer, sleek style cans, which are now increasingly popular across a variety of alcoholic and soft beverages.

The new WaveGrip Sleek is value-engineered to be lighter but stronger, while securely collating cans to the rigorous standards required in the retail sector.

Its launch also continues WaveGrip’s focus on delivering the most environmentally sustainable multi-packing solutions available for beverage cans. At less than 2.25 g per 6-pack carrier, it offers significant packaging material savings and environmental advantages compared to standard six-pack rings, rigid plastic handles and traditional cardboard carriers.

Each WaveGrip Sleek 6-pack carrier measures 171mm x 117mm, with the aperture designed for perfect fitting to each can during application. Due to the body of the sleek cans being smaller, the apertures are closer together, with the pitch adapted to ensure a perfect fit and provide the strength and durability WaveGrip is known for.

It can be applied across the range of WaveGrip applicators, which are easily integrated by WaveGrip’s OEM partners into production lines by brewers and beverage manufacturers.

“The new slimmer sleek cans are providing a real point of differentiation for many beverage brands and it was therefore essential that we were able to provide all the efficiency and sustainability benefits of WaveGrip to this latest packaging format,” commented WaveGrip managing director, Aaron McIvor. “With its lightweight and ability to be applied across our range of applicators WaveGrip Sleek delivers the performance producers and consumers demand as part of any sleek can multi-packing solution for beverages.”

About WaveGrip

WaveGrip is a multi-packing solution that enables beverage producers of all sizes to securely and efficiently collate their products. Value engineered to offer the lowest cost carrier on the market, WaveGrip provides an alternative that is stronger, more environmentally friendly and economical.As part of RPC Group, WaveGrip offers complete support at every stage in the specification and supply chain process, based from its Greenock headquarters and through its global OEMs and commercial partners. Continued investment in world-leading manufacturing technology ensures WaveGrip keeps pace with ever-evolving customer multi-packing requirements. By combining the best raw materials with the latest manufacturing equipment, their advanced manufacturing facilities consistently deliver to customer expectations.