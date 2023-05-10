Total Beverage Solution Announced as the Exclusive Supplier of Singha Beer & Leo Beer for the USA

Charleston, SC — Total Beverage Solution (TBS) is proud to announce that it will be the new supplier of Singha, Thailand’s Original Premium Lager and Leo Beer beginning July 1st in the United States.

Singha is the #1 imported beer from Thailand in the United States, and a top 5 brand in the Asian Import category. Singha is a refreshing, crisp lager that is brewed with only the finest ingredients. The beer has a light, golden color, and a smooth taste.

Known for its distinctive logo, Singha’s label features a golden mythical lion that is a symbol of strength, courage, and power in Thai culture. The history of the brand dates back to 1933, when the first bottle was brewed by the Boon Rawd Brewery in Thailand. The brewery was founded by Khun Phraya Bhirom Bhakdi who had a passion for brewing beer.

Leo Lager is smooth and easy to drink. Leo reflects the contemporary Thai character – cool, creative and playful. Today, Leo is the best-selling beer in Thailand.

“Total Beverage Solution is thrilled for this partnership to continue to grow Singha Beer and Leo Beer in the United States,” said Dave Pardus, CEO of Total Beverage Solution. “We believe that Singha will be a great addition to our portfolio of premium beers, and iconic brands from around the world. Both Singha and Leo have already had success in the US Market, and we’re excited to take both brands to the next level.”

“We are very excited to partner with TBS. They have demonstrated extreme success with other iconic world brand beers and we are sure we can benefit from their outstanding capabilities,” said Lluis Ferre Nadal, International Business MD at Boonrawd Brewery. “Reaching more consumers in the USA is part of our journey towards the company globalization.”

Singha and Leo will be distributed by the brand’s existing wholesaler network­­­­ throughout the United States. Singha Beer will be available in bottles, cans and draft. Leo Beer will be available in bottles and cans. For more information on Singha and Total Beverage Solution, please visit www.totalbeveragesolution.com.

About Total Beverage Solution:

Total Beverage Solution is a National Premium Beer, Wine & Spirit Supplier to the US Beverage Alcohol market. In business since 2001, TBS has developed an iconic portfolio of unique brands from around the world. Total Beverage Solution, a seven-time Beverage Industry Top 100 company, has earned its reputation for the company’s market expertise and proven sales results by creating value and demand for exceptional brands. Named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina and National Great Places to Work five years in a row, Total Beverage Solution provides full-service front and back-of-house support dedicated to helping both foreign and domestic alcohol brands enter and navigate the US beverage market.

For More Information: https://www.totalbeveragesolution.com

About Singha:

Singha, the Original Thai Beer, is a premium lager brewed with only the finest ingredients for 90 years. It is a refreshing, crisp beer with a light golden color and a smooth taste. Singha is known for its distinctive logo featuring a mythical lion, a symbol of strength, courage, and power in Thai culture. The Boon Rawd Brewery, the largest brewery in Thailand was founded by Khun Phraya Bhirom Bhakdi in 1933. Singha is now available in over 50 countries worldwide and is imported into the United States by Total Beverage Solution

For More Information: https://www.singha.com