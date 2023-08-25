Tap Hopper, LLC Forms Official Distribution Relationship with Pack Leader USA

GREENSBORO, N.C.— Tap Hopper, LLC, in a dynamic stride forward, proudly unveils its second distributor partnership of the year. This new alliance marks a significant sales and distribution collaboration with the esteemed industry leader, Pack Leader USA, encompassing their state-of-the-art product lines.

Since 2016, Tap Hopper and Pack Leader USA have fostered a productive working relationship, with Tap Hopper effectively employing their labeling machines in the field to label millions of cans for their canning partners. This experience has led to a deep familiarity with Pack Leader USA’s equipment. Building upon their recent distribution relationship announcement with Twin Monkeys Canning Systems earlier this year, Tap Hopper continues to elevate customer convenience by taking their turn-key offerings to new heights.

Founded in 1992, Pack Leader was established with the belief that existing labeling, filling, capping equipment, and shrink tunnel machinery were excessively priced, overly complicated, and challenging to set up. Since then, Pack Leader USA has consistently led the way in system technologies, offering competitively priced equipment manufactured with stainless steel, anodized aluminum, colorized touch screen HMI, and synchronized controls that set their product lines apart from competitors. Their extensive inventory enables fast turnaround times and customization options, underpinned by a commitment to service excellence and quality control, forming the foundation of this partnership.

Tap Hopper’s inception similarly arose from identifying an industry need — realizing that brewers and craft beverage makers were often confronted with inflated pricing models from mobile canning companies that didn’t account for their long-term success. By introducing a comprehensive turn-key service for their canning partners, Tap Hopper revolutionized the packaging market in 2016 by streamlining invoicing, making it easier for customers to digest. Offering lower minimum canning quantities and supplying all necessary canning materials, they have solidified their position as a dependable, service-oriented enterprise that has nurtured countless businesses over the years. In May 2022, Tap Hopper unveiled its first distribution partnership with local manufacturer Roberts Polypro, becoming the official distributor for their Craft-Pak reduced plastic can carriers within the Southeastern United States region.

This new collaboration with Pack Leader USA presents a distinct advantage to craft beverage makers across the Southeastern United States and beyond, offering a gateway to enter or expand their packaging offerings. Tap Hopper’s dedicated owner-operated team is now equipped to provide installation, service, hands-on training, and maintenance support for all Pack Leader USA equipment procured through Tap Hopper’s program offerings. Complementing this offering, Tap Hopper does anything within the “canisphere” from wholesale labels to brites, ends, premium case trays, and an innovative shrink sleeve program.

For More Information:

https://taphopper.com/