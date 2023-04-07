Tap Hopper, LLC Announces Distribution Relationship with Twin Monkeys Beverage Systems, Inc.

GREENSBORO, N.C.— Tap Hopper, LLC is pleased to announce a sales and distribution relationship with Twin Monkeys Beverage Systems, Inc. for their state-of-the-art canning systems. Since 2016, Tap Hopper and Twin Monkeys have had a working relationship where Tap Hopper, LLC has been utilizing their machines for the mobile canning operation side of their business. Highly knowledgeable and experienced with these canning systems, Tap Hopper can now facilitate the customization, installation and servicing of Twin Monkeys canning systems within the Southeastern region of the United States.

Rooted within the craft brewing industry, Twin Monkeys was founded through a need for more quality canning systems with a more affordable price tag. Co-Founders Josh Van Riper and Brian LeFevre became an innovative force within the packaging industry by uniting Josh’s experience within the professional brewery setting with their combined automation engineering backgrounds. By taking an intuitive approach to building up their canning lines, Twin Monkeys systems are easy to use, affordable and customizable for any craft beverage makers footprint, with room for expansion within each unit.

Tap Hopper’s background was also founded out of a realized need within the brewing industry. Formerly known as Tap Hopper Tours, a local brewery tour company, Tap Hopper quickly morphed into a new business venture after learning of a common problem for brewers – a desire to package their product in an affordable and cost-effective manner. With three canning lines, multiple delivery trucks and trailers, 20+ million cans processed through canning, wholesale, and in-house shrink sleeve operations, Tap Hopper has grown expansively since its inception. By always operating with the intention to support independently owned businesses, Tap Hopper, LLC continues to showcase the value of working as a partner rather than a contractor. In May of 2022, Tap Hopper announced their first distribution partnership with Roberts Polypro, a local manufacturer of Craft-Pak reduced-plastic can carriers.

This new distribution partnership with Twin Monkeys lends an elevated edge for any local craft beverage maker within the Southeastern United States region in the market for a canning system. Tap Hopper’s owner-operated team will now be able to install, service, and assist with any hands-on training and maintenance needs for any Twin Monkeys canning systems purchased through their program. Additionally, Tap Hopper also has a wholesale arm of their business where they also sell brites, ends, premium case trays, as well as a unique shrink sleeve program.

For More Information:

https://taphopper.com/equipment-sales