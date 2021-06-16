Ska Fabricating Releases The Nimbus, “The Most Portable Machine For Breweries Yet’

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DURANGO, CO Meet The Nimbus by Ska Fabricating. This new machine is designed to support breweries of all sizes and distribution models with the most portable, most customizable options Ska Fabricating offers.

The Nimbus Half Height Depalletizer combines the best features from Ska Fabricating’s best-selling machines to create a new, low-cost depalletizer that’s optimized for small spaces and lower speed applications. It expands the cutting- edge features of Ska Fab’s patented turntable design, providing additional accumulation and the ability to fold down and stow the rotary table—further reducing the machine’s footprint when not in use. This innovation, combined with the Can-i-Bus’ pallet lift and layer sweep design, creates a compact, efficient can depalletizer with a discharge height that allows for excellent can drop and many discharge angle options. This machine is essentially silent with no vibrator, and requires minimal real estate on a production floor.

Craft brewery professionals can see The Nimbus in action at the Craft Brewers Conference in Denver in September on the expo floor, where the machine will also be joined by its (much bigger) sister, The Magic Bus.

The Nimbus is already finding new homes at craft breweries across the country, spanning sizes and business models

ABOUT SKA FABRICATING

Founded by Ska Brewing Co-Owner Matt Vincent, Ska Fabricating automates packaging lines for craft businesses, specializing in depalletizers, palletizers, conveyance systems, rinsing, drying, filling and date coding products. With more than 800 customers worldwide, Ska Fab has the products and experience to help you increase your production while saving expenses.

For More Information:
https://radcraftbeer.com/news/ska-fabricating-nimbus

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
06/17: Brewbound Data Club w/ CGA on the Return of the On-Premise 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines w/ Chris Vaughn, Founder of Alcohol Delivery Service Saucey 07/01: Brewbound Podcast 07/08: Brewbound Podcast 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More