RMS Brewing Solutions Launches MicroMill

When it comes to producing the highest quality milling and grain handling products, the craft beer industry knows to trust RMS Brewing Solutions. Mills from RMS are known industry-wide to set the standard for quality, versatility, and ease of use. Now RMS Brewing Solutions is thrilled to announce the launch of the MicroMill.

Capable of crushing 500 lbs of grain per hour, the MicroMill is a fully outfitted, commercial-grade milling solution for an affordable price.

“We couldn’t be more excited about finally being able to launch the MicroMill and get it in the hands of the brewing community,” explains Reid Vander Veen, Director of Marketing for RMS Brewing Solutions. “This little powerhouse of a mill features all of the same quality components and construction as our larger mills, and will open the door of advanced control and consistent milling for a wide variety of smaller-scale brewers. Perfect for everything from nano breweries and brewpubs to pilot and proof-of-concept systems, the MicroMill is a

premium milling solution at a price point that has, until now, been unapproachable for systems of this scale.”

The MicroMill from RMS Brewing Solutions is the most capable, most efficient, and most economical milling solution in its category. This feature-rich mill is capable of crushing 500 lbs of grain per hour. It uses an Explosion Proof (XP) 110/230v Baldor motor and can be hardwired or operated through a common residential electrical outlet. Other standard features include a 55 lbs hopper, a mill stand, and a heavy-duty powder-coated finish. Like all mills from RMS, the MicroMill is fully adjustable to ensure your processing speed, material flow, and grind profile are dialed in and tailored to your specific system and your preferred settings. At an MSRP of only $4,250.00 the MicroMill is a premium, commercial- grade milling solution perfect for your small batch applications.

About RMS Brewing Solutions

RMS Brewing Solutions produces the highest quality milling and grain handling products for breweries and distilleries. Craft breweries and distilleries appreciate supporting local organizations, and that’s why we’re proud that all of the equipment manufactured by RMS is designed, created, and assembled right in the Heartland of America. With an installed base of equipment in all 50 states and many countries around the world, no matter where you’re drinking, you’re likely consuming beer made with RMS equipment. RMS Brewing Solutions is proudly Local Everywhere.

For More Information:

https://rmsbrewingsolutions.com/micromill/