Riverbend Malt House Releases Munich Rye

ASHEVILLE, N.C.–  Riverbend Malt House today announced the immediate availability of its new Munich Rye. This new Rye Malt is an evolution of Carolina Rye Malt, a distinctive heirloom rye cultivated in the south since the mid-1800’s.

Munich Rye is produced in much the same way as Dark Munich and Light Munich 2-Row Malts.  The Rye is stewed while holding a higher moisture content in the kiln.  This process braises the grains and brings forth a deeper, expression of the Rye with flavors of pumpernickel, wildflower honey, and savory spice.

“We’ve had this one on the R&D calendar forever, but it was definitely worth the wait,” stated Brent Manning, Riverbend Co-Founder.  “When it emerged from the kiln, we knew we had something special. Perfect for a dark lager or porter recipe!”

“I was lucky enough to try Munich Rye right as it came out of the kiln, and I immediately thought of Cracklin’ Oat Bran cereal,” remarked Jennifer Currier, Head Brewer and Blender at Wicked Weed Brewing’s Funk House. “It’s warming, spicy, brown sugar notes are a perfect match for a beer we brew called Pompoen, a sour amber ale fermented with pumpkin.”

Riverbend’s Munich Rye is in stock and available for immediate delivery.

About Riverbend Malt House

Riverbend Malt House, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Asheville, NC, is one of the original craft malting facilities in the US.  Utilizing grain sourced from local, family owned farmers, Riverbend malt fuels high quality, unique beverages produced by hundreds of North America’s finest craft breweries and distilleries.  www.riverbendmalt.com 

https://riverbendmalt.com/malts/standard-malts/

