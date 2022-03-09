Quality Beverage Appoints George Wetterau Director of Corporate Marketing

TAUNTON, Massachusetts – Quality Beverage L.P., one of New England’s largest stand-alone independent distributors of Anheuser-Busch InBev branded products, announced the appointment of George Wetterau as Director of Corporate Marketing. In his new role, Wetterau will lead Quality Beverage’s brewery partnerships (domestic and craft beers), media buying, and corporate sponsorship programs. He will also join the company’s leadership Steering Team.

“Since joining Quality Beverage’s sales team, George Wetterau has stood out as a leading brand and account manager, making consistently strong contributions that helped the company strengthen its position as the region’s premier Anheuser-Busch InBev distributor,” said Anthony Frasco, Vice President of Corporate Sales and Marketing. “We look forward to him helping the company’s Taunton, Auburn, and Chicopee business units promote our best-in-class portfolio of branded products.”

Wetterau became a member of Quality Beverage’s sales team in 2016 and was promoted to Brand Manager in 2018. He got his start in the industry working in Anheuser-Busch InBev wholesale and trucking operations. Wetterau earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Lynn University. He lives in Wellesley with wife JoJo Gutfarb Wetterau, infant daughter Stella and Willy, the family’s dog.

About Quality Beverage

Since 1987, Taunton-based Quality Beverage LP has provided beer drinkers with fresh, superior beer as one of New England’s largest stand-alone independent Anheuser-Busch distributors. Quality Beverage enjoys exclusive distribution rights for all Anheuser-Busch InBev brands, as well as a number of additional leading import and craft brands, in 137 Massachusetts cities and towns across Worcester, Bristol, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk and Middlesex counties.

For More Information:

http://www.qblp.com