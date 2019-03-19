Primera Introduces LX2000 Color Label Printer

PLYMOUTH, Minn.— Primera Technology, Inc., one of the world’s leading manufacturers of specialty printers, has announced its new LX2000 Color Label Printer.

LX2000 is Primera’s fastest-ever desktop color printer. It produces labels at speeds of up to 6” per second – about 25 percent faster than Primera’s best-selling LX900 Color Label Printer (for comparable print quality).

Large, separate ink cartridges for cyan, magenta, yellow and black keep the cost per label low. Other features include pigment-based ink for stronger resistance to UV light, chemicals and water, built in “pizza-wheel” cutter, viewing window to see label stock levels and wired Ethernet or USB 2.0 and wireless connection options.

“LX2000 represents an entirely new product class in desktop label printing,” said Mark D. Strobel, Primera’s VP of sales and marketing. “With large ink tanks we can offer an extremely competitive cost per label. Our print speeds rival printers that cost up to three times more. We have pigment ink that has far more resistance to water, chemicals and UV light. Print quality is superb. Add to that our wired Ethernet or USB 2.0 or wireless connection options, along with 8” print width and you’ve got everything most companies would ever need. With LX2000, there are only benefits and no compromises.”

Typical applications include product labels for coffee, wine, water, bakery, confectionary, meat, cheese and hundreds of other specialty and gourmet foods. LX2000 is also ideal for private labeling, test marketing, pre-press proofing and retail labeling.

For those who need a GHS compliant label solution, LX2000 is the perfect choice. With its pigment ink and Primera’s Tuffcoat Extreme PolyJet material, LX2000 has already passed Section 3, BS5609 testing. The testing included removal of print by adhesive tape, abrasion resistance and permanence of print evaluations under extreme conditions, including exposure to UV light and repeated salt spray and immersion. The material and printed images from LX2000 passed in all three categories.

Printer drivers are included for Windows Vista/7/8, along with Bartender Ultralite Software (for Windows) to format label designs, add barcodes, QR codes, etc. Most other popular graphic design programs for Windows can be used to design and print labels. A Mac driver is currently under development.

Qualified substrates include many different inkjet label materials, including Primera’s exclusive Tuffcoat Extreme white and clear polyester and white BOPP, as well as the new Tuffcoat Extreme PolyJet. Paper labels are also available in high-gloss, semi-gloss and matte finishes.

LX2000 is priced at $3995 (MSRP) in the US and Canada. It is available now from Primera’s resellers and distributors worldwide.

About Primera Technology

Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, Primera Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s leading specialty printer manufacturers. Its products are sold through Primera authorized resellers and distributors in more than 200 countries and territories. For United States, Canada and Latin America, call (763) 475-6676, email at sales@primera.com or visit online at www.primera.com.