Primera Announces AP-CODE Lot and Date Coding Module

PLYMOUTH, MN — Primera Technology, Inc. (“Primera”), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of specialized digital printing equipment, , announced its new AP-CODE Lot & Date Coder. AP-CODE is compact, affordable, and easy to use. It is designed to work seamlessly with Primera’s AP360 and AP362 Label Applicators, including new and existing installed units.

With no tools required, AP-CODE installs quickly to Primera’s AP360 and AP362 Label Applicators. It doesn’t need a separate power supply and includes a full-color touchscreen to enter data and configure date and lot codes. The print fields are free-format and can include letters, numbers, and many symbols. Formats can be stored for later use, speeding up production.

The single black ink cartridge adheres to many substrates, including glass, metal, plastic, and laminated labels. Decap time is more than 24 hours, eliminating clogs and needing to cap print heads overnight.

“This is an exciting development for Primera’s industry-leading label applicators,” said Mark D. Strobel, Primera’s vice president of sales and marketing. “AP-CODE, in combination with our AP360 and AP362 Label Applicators, now allows our customers to apply their labels and simultaneously print dates, lot codes, and much more directly onto their containers – all with one integrated machine. Compared to hand-applying extra labels or using hand-stamping devices, the efficiency gains for our customers with AP360 or AP362 Applicators is significant.”

Pricing and Availability

AP-CODE is available now at www.primera.com. Or, call 1-800-797-2772 (USA and Canada) or +1-763-475-6676. The AP-CODE module sells for US$995.00. Prices may vary outside of the USA. (Label applicators are sold separately.) Complete product details are available at www.primera.com. Follow Primera on Facebook at www.facebook.com/primeratech

