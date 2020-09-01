Precision Fermentation Streamlines Craft Beer Quality Control with New Data Management and Analytical Capabilities

DURHAM, N.C. — Precision Fermentation, a leading biochemistry technology solutions provider, has announced a major upgrade to its flagship Internet of Things (IoT)-driven fermentation monitoring solution, the BrewMonitor System. This release adds significant new functionality for craft brewing companies whose businesses depend on product consistency, proactive risk management, and high operational efficiency. For these organizations, BrewMonitor System 2.0 offers the ability to simplify fermentation quality control efforts, tighten processes for better labor management, and dramatically improve problem diagnosis and prevention.

“BrewMonitor System 2.0 represents an important milestone for beer fermentation management,” said Jared Resnick, founder and CEO of Precision Fermentation. “BrewMonitor’s initial introduction broke entirely new ground by providing complete, real-time visibility inside a fermentation tank, from anywhere, 24-7. Today’s release introduces tools that transform this flow of new information into a powerhouse of productivity and business value. For the first time ever, with simple mouse clicks or smartphone touches, any brewer can instantly determine when a fermentation is complete, the state of their yeast’s vitality, whether a new fermentation is on the same track as previous batches, and so much more. It is hard to overstate the positive impact of these new capabilities on operational efficiency, product quality, and cost savings.”

The release of BrewMonitor System 2.0 adds many new capabilities and feature enhancements, including:

Batch-to-Batch Quality Analysis: Quick selection and comparison of all data from multiple fermentations in a simple point-and-click interface, from any smartphone, tablet, or PC. The ability to remotely compare multiple fermentations accelerates the management of batch-to-batch quality and consistency, helps reduce costs, and improves the quality of operational processes.

Yeast Vitality Trend Analysis: An easy-to-use interface to perform quick, accurate, visual trend comparisons across individual measurements, directly from a single fermentation’s online dashboard. These comparisons streamline assessments of yeast vitality, enabling more timely repitches, and can help a brewer identify a potentially stalled fermentation much earlier than otherwise possible, potentially saving substantial cost.

Centralized Data Management: BrewMonitor Console now provides the ability to quickly enter and save manually gathered fermentation measurements together with automatically generated BrewMonitor Sensor Hub data – dissolved oxygen, pH, gravity, pressure, fluid temperature, ambient temperature, and conductivity. Manual readings are integrated into data tables and visual graphs, enabling full analysis of all data sources. A single data repository replaces paper-based tracking, enhancing internal communications, and improving operational efficiency.

Dynamic Alerts (available Fall 2020): Based on a user-selected, previously tracked benchmark fermentation, Dynamic Alerts adjust automatically to a new fermentation’s expected progress, providing the most relevant alerts possible. This allows brewers to better prevent problems before they start, saving effort and cost, and makes it easier to track fermentations’ progress to ensure optimal quality and consistency across batches.

Additional New Features include expanded data collection by BrewMonitor Sensor Hub, time-saving user-interface workflow optimizations, user assistance and remote support enhancements, and more.

BrewMonitor System 2.0 is available now. Visit www.precisionfermentation.com for more information and a free 30-day trial.

About Precision Fermentation

Precision Fermentation offers a groundbreaking, real-time monitoring solution that dramatically enhances control over the fermentation process for producing brewed beverages. Its flagship product, the BrewMonitor System, continuously live-streams data from an active beer fermentation, offering complete fermentation process visibility and control that replaces trial-and-error measurements and enables excellent product and business outcomes. Learn more at www.precisionfermentation.com.

BrewMonitor is a registered trademark of Precision Fermentation, Inc.