Oregon Fruit Products Releases Lemon Puree

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Fruit Products LLC has released Lemon Puree, the company’s first limited-edition Fruit for Fermentation offering for 2020. Oregon Fruit Lemon Puree is pale yellow in color and features a smooth consistency with a sharp and bright flavor that can enhance a variety of fermented and distilled beverages such as beer, cider, mead, spirits, wine, sodas, and kombucha.

The release of Oregon Fruit Lemon Puree is expected to be particularly appealing as craft brewers begin their seasonal spring and summertime offerings. Shelf-stable and packaged aseptically, the puree saves beverage makers time spent sourcing, prepping and juicing fruit. According to Chris Hodge, director of sales for fermentation at Oregon Fruit Products, developing a lemon puree was a “no brainer” after the success of previous citrus offerings like key lime, grapefruit, tangerine, and blood orange.

“I expect the Lemon Puree to be ideally suited to styles like sours, lagers, pilsners, Hefeweizen, and Kolsch, as it provides a nice hit of citrus without overwhelming the flavor profile,” says Hodge. “I also anticipate our customers taking advantage of the puree’s low viscosity and use it as a blending agent with darker, sweeter fruits to balance out the acidity in their drinks, much like they did with our popular Key Lime Puree last year.”

Like all Oregon Fruit Purees, Lemon Puree has no added sugar or preservatives, and is minimally processed to ensure the best fresh fruit flavor and color. Most aseptic purees have a shelf life of 18 months in ambient temperature. More tips for brewing with Oregon Fruit Products’ Fruit for Fermentation are available shop.fruitforbrewing.com/faqs.

Oregon Fruit Lemon Puree is now available in 42 lb. bag-in-box. The product is certified kosher, made in the U.S.A., non-GMO, gluten-free and vegetarian. Oregon Fruit Products does not use, nor does it allow, any of the eight major allergens (milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy and wheat) in the products or processing areas.

About Oregon Fruit Products LLC

Founded in 1935, Oregon Fruit Products offers a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, foodservice operators and ingredient sales. The company is located in Salem, Oregon and can be found on the web at www.oregonfruit.com and shop.fruitforbrewing.com.