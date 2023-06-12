Ohanafy Successfully Raises $2.8 Million in an Oversubscribed Seed Round to Fund Growth

Ohanafy, the leader in craft beverage management software, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its latest capital raise, securing $2.8 million in funding. The oversubscribed investment round was led by Cape Fear Ventures and a select group of friends and family who recognize Ohanafy’s powerful capabilities as the only provider built on the Salesforce platform in the craft beverage industry.

“With increased competition, regulation, and economic impacts to the craft beverage industry, suppliers, breweries, distributors, and retailers must adopt new innovative methods to improve sales, inventory visibility, operational efficiency, and margins,” said Richard Stroupe, managing partner at Cape Fear Ventures. “Utilizing analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence, Ohanafy offers a world-class digital transformation platform. We are thrilled to support Ohanafy’s growth and watch their vision for the next-generation craft beverage cloud come to life.”

The most current round of funding will enable Ohanafy to excel in its growth and gain market share as they continue to attract top talent. Ohanafy plans to further invest in product innovation with research and development initiatives to support the ever-evolving needs of its customers.

“We are positioned well to grow this business at a pace to keep up with the demands of the craft beverage industry. We understand the number one focus our customers have, which is achieving greater profit margins,” says Ohanafy CEO, Ian Padrick. “By raising this capital we can further invest in innovations and product lines that will streamline our customer’s operations and provide them with greater transparency into their business.”

Ohanafy puts the customer at the center, from implementation and support, to how they innovate for the needs of the industry, the customer feedback goes directly back into the product. The outcome is an all-in-one system designed to help streamline operations, boost productivity, and increase revenue, allowing business owners to make better decisions with real-time visibility and insightful data analytics. A capability this industry did not have access to before.

“The Ohanafy team is amazing. They have a huge vision and I cannot wait for it to revolutionize our industry, especially at a time when it’s harder to open and operate a brewery than it has been in the past ten years,” said Bryan Williams, Owner at Gizmo Brew Works.

Ohanafy’s fast-growing customer base has confirmed the need for an end-to-end tool that provides flexibility to customize workflows like sales, production, and inventory management. By being built on Salesforce, Ohanafy provides the craft beverage industry with a highly configurable tool equipped with the integration capabilities its customers need to compete. The collective support underscores the confidence in Ohanafy’s vision and the potential impact on the craft beverage industry as a whole.

Ohanafy is grateful to its investors and strategic partners for their unwavering support. The company is excited to leverage this capital raise to build new innovative product offerings and expand customer acquisition.

Ohanafy is a leading provider of brewery management software solutions designed to help craft breweries streamline operations and drive growth. The platform covers all aspects of brewery management, from raw material procurement to sales and distribution, providing breweries with the tools they need to succeed in the competitive craft beer industry, all while leveraging the world’s #1 platform, Salesforce.

