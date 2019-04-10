Netzsch Pumps North America to Showcase NEMO BO Pump At Craft Brewers Conference

EXTON, Pa .– NETZSCH Pumps North America will be showcasing its NEMO BO progressing cavity pump at Craft Brewers Conference & Brew Expo America, which will be held April 4-11, 2019 at the Colorado Convention Center, in Denver, Colorado. Stop by Booth 20098 to see the NEMO BO pump which is ideal for handling spent grain. Also on display will be a NEMO SH Sanitary Plus Advanced Pump – a reliable pump solution in the fermentation process, when the yeast is added to the wort.

The NEMO BO pump is specially designed for non free-flowing applications. The pump housing is designed with a larger, rectangular hopper and force-feed chamber. The coupling rod is equipped with a conveyor auger that transports the product into the rotor/stator system. The auger is oversized and provides about 80 percent more flow to ensure improved pump efficiency. The conveyor auger is perfectly synchronized with the rotor/stator system and covers almost the entire hopper opening. The hopper opening can be customized to fit individual specifications. The pump handles flows up to 880 gallons per minute (gpm), pressures up to 360 pounds per square inch (psi) and particles sized up to 3 inches.

The Victory Brewing Company plant opted for a NETZSCH NEMO BO pump due to its ability to handle the spent grain. They employ the NEMO BH Sanitary Plus Advanced Pump version for its metering capability that allows the precise amount of yeast to be added so fermentation can begin. After the process of filtering, suctioning, or settling, NETZSCH NEMO BY pumps are also used to remove spent yeast.

About NETZSCH Pumps & Systems

NETZSCH Pumps & Systems has served markets worldwide for more than 60 years, providing customized, sophisticated solutions for applications in every industry type. Experts in solutions designed specifically for difficult pumping applications, NETZSCH supplies NEMO progressing cavity pumps, TORNADO rotary lobe pumps, and NOTOS multi screw pumps, as well as macerators/grinders, barrel emptying units, dosing technology and accessories. With a workforce of more than 2,300, NETZSCH Pumps & Systems is the largest business unit in the NETZSCH Group, with annual sales of more than $305 million during the 2018 fiscal year.