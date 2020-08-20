Muntons Announces Distribution with Brew Culture

LOMBARD, Ill. — Muntons Malted Ingredients, Inc. of Lombard, Illinois, the North American division of Muntons PLC of Stowmarket, United Kingdom, is proud to announce a distribution agreement with Brew Culture Inc. of Bracebridge, Ontario. With this agreement, Muntons range of British Malts will be available to brewers throughout Canada.

The Muntons brand has traditionally had a strong presence in Canada. While Muntons range of homebrew kits have remained popular in the Canadian market, Muntons has been trying to find ways to supply the Canadian brewing market since its prior distributor was sold. In 2019, Muntons opened a warehouse in Winnipeg to supply an under-served market there. Brew Culture with its warehousing in Ontario and British Columbia will be able to supply Muntons full line of British malts into the major population centers and brewing markets in Canada.

“When I saw the brands Brew Culture is partnered with like White Labs and Yakima Chief Hops I was excited to work with them,” said Jason Chalifour, Sales Executive, Muntons Malted Ingredients. “Our range of British malts will fit perfectly in the Brew Culture portfolio.”

“We were very interested in adding a British supplier to the mix,” said Daniel Collins, President and Founder, Brew Culture Inc. “We are going to help bring the company back to the Canadian market. I’m confident our brewers will be very excited about it.”

Product Availability

Muntons can offer a like-for-like for any British base malt such as the iconic Maris Otter™, as well as modern varieties like their flagship spring barley Planet, Craft winter barley, and brand new Northern Spring. Muntons also produces a range of specialty malts including Dextrin, oat, wheat, rye, cara, crystal, toasted and roasted malts. Brew Culture received their first Muntons product delivery at their Ontario warehouse last week. Maris Otter™ and select specialty malts are available for immediate purchase. Inventory will be available in British Columbia at a later date.

About Muntons and Brew Culture

Muntons was founded in 1921 by the Baker-Munton family and through the share ownership of the Wells family, is still a family owned company to this day. Today Muntons has customers in 76 countries around the globe, supplying malts, malt extracts, homebrew kits, flours and flakes and many other malted ingredients for the food and drinks industry. There are two UK manufacturing sites, and one newly constructed ingredients plant in Asia. These are supported by global sales offices covering Europe, Asia Pacific region and the American continent. Brew Culture was created in 2014 out of a passion for craft beer and a love hops. We work direct with our partner hop growers around the globe to supply an extensive and growing list of premium quality hops. We pride ourselves on our quality industry partnerships to supply a comprehensive list of brewing aids, cleaning products, hoses, fittings, safety equipment and more to breweries across North America.

For More Information:

http://www.brewculture.com