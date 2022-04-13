Malteurop Malting Company Opens New Bagging Facility

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – MMC, one of the leading suppliers of North American Grown and Malted products and imported malts to North American craft brewers and distillers, is pleased to announce the opening of a state-of-the-art bagging facility. This new bagging facility improves upon our logistics capabilities to better serve our craft brewing and distilling customers.

MMC’s new bagging facility improves upon our industry leading customer service with a bag filling and packaging line with automatic bag stacking and pallet wrapping, a building that includes storage, and malt conveying from the elevator.

This new automated facility enhances malt quality by reducing dust, husk, and breakage with a capacity of 10 to 130 tons per shift. With ready pallets and fast truck loading from the loading dock, craft brewers and distillers receive improved malt quality with better logistics capabilities.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – also known as Brew City USA – MMC has malthouses in Great Falls, Montana, and Winona, Minnesota, in the United States, as well as in Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada. A fourth North American malthouse in Meoqui, Chihuahua in Mexico is currently in development. MMC also has numerous transload facilities across North America, making bulk delivery of malts especially efficient. Additionally, we have six distribution centers with a supply of MMC’s base malts and specialty malts (including its distillers malt), as well as MMC’s Bavarian Pilsen and French Pilsen malts imported from Europe. As a proud distribution partner of Belgium’s Castle Malting, MMC also carries a selection of Castle Malts.

MMC has the capability to meet the malting needs of the largest or smallest of breweries and distilleries across North America.

About MMC (Malteurop Malting Company)

MMC (Malteurop Malting Company) has been farmer owned since 1961. The company currently operates three malthouses located in the U.S. and Canada. MMC’s current product line encompasses base malts with the additions of Pilsen, Pale Ale, Vienna, and Munich, wheat malts for brewers, malts for distillers, and specialty malts like kilned caramel, dextrin, and crystal wheat, all grown and malted in North America. MMC also carries specially imported Bavarian Pilsen and French Pilsen malts, as well as the malt product line from Castle Malting in Belgium.

