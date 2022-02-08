Keg Basics Expands Sales Team

HASTINGS, Nebraska – KegBasics/Triad Products based in Hastings, Nebraska has added two more to our sales team. Joana Franco brings 13 years of sales experience. She enjoys building rapport with customers and finding out how she can help improve business.

“I love learning about my customers and their business. That helps me find ways to make their lives easier and get more business in their door.” Hannah Byers has worked in the food and spirits industry for over 19 years. “I enjoy working with customers, solving issues, and promoting their products. My goal is to increase their revenues.”

Both Joana and Hannah will be providing customized solutions in the way of keg caps, keg collars and keg wraps to promote your brews and your business.

KegBasics/Triad Products is a 3rd generation family owned and operated business since 1959. Excellent customer service and going above and beyond for our customers is the norm. We manufacture all of our products here in house. Keg caps are available in multiple colors, and can be blank, with a printed label, or hot stamped. All products meet or exceed government requirements.

https://www.kegbasics.com/