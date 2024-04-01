Iron Heart Canning Announces New Technical Support & Services Program

MANCHESTER, N.H.— Iron Heart Canning, the industry’s leading provider of mobile canning solutions, is excited to announce their new Technical Support & Services Program for beverage producers with their own canning line. Under this program, the Iron Heart team of talented and dedicated individuals will bring their system and philosophy of operational excellence to any canning operation. The Technical Services & Support program offers beverage producers unparalleled support and troubleshooting with a fast response time within Iron Heart’s operating geography of 27 states.

“Our new Technical Support & Services Program represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring that all beverage producers, including those with a canning line, have access to the highest quality canning solutions,” said Mark VanGlad, VP of Special Projects, and General Manager of the Technical Services Program at Iron Heart Canning. “We understand the importance of efficiency and reliability in beverage production, and this program is designed to provide producers with the experienced technical expertise and operational support that they need to maximize their operational performance.”

The program will provide beverage producers who operate their own canning line complete access to Iron Heart’s vast network of 27 warehouse locations deploying 100+ canning technicians as well as their wealth of canning expertise compiled after 450 million cans filled through 75,000+ jobs over the last ten years. Key components of the program include a 30-point diagnostic line inspection, maintenance & repairs, staff augmentation, operator training, line installation, DO & sanitation support, lab analysis, seam analysis, seamer rebuilds, and email/phone support. Additionally, this program will support the sale and installation of used canning lines that have been completely refurbished by Iron Heart engineers.

About Iron Heart Canning

Iron Heart Canning is the industry leader in mobile canning, providing high-quality canning services to breweries, wineries, and other craft beverage producers throughout the entire East Coast and as far west as Minnesota. With a team of highly trained operators, 27 warehouse locations, and 80+ state-of-the-art canning lines in operation, Iron Heart delivers efficient and reliable canning solutions, helping clients bring their products to market.

For More Information:

https://www.ironheartcanning.com/services-and-support/