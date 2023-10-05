IDD Introduces the RP-1 Rotary Pasteurizer

We are thrilled to announce the launch of the IDD RP-1 Rotary Pasteurizer, a revolutionary solution designed to meet the unique challenges faced by small brewers in the non-alcoholic beer production industry.

The craft brewing industry has seen a significant breakthrough with the emergence of low alcohol-producing maltose-negative yeast strains such as Lallemand’s LoNa™ and Fermentis’ SafBrew™ LA-01. These innovative yeast varieties have paved the way for greater participation in the nonalcoholic beer market, allowing craft brewers to create flavorsome, alcohol-reduced brews without compromising on taste or quality.

However, the final obstacle for many small-scale brewers has been the implementation of effective pasteurization methods. The IDD RP-1 Rotary Pasteurizer is here to change that. This game-changing solution ensures product safety and shelf stability, broadening the market horizons for craft brewers and allowing them to cater to a wider audience seeking flavorful, alcohol-free alternatives.

One of the critical factors in non-alcoholic beer production is ensuring its microbiological stability. The IDD RP-1 Rotary Pasteurizer excels in this regard, capable of delivering pasteurization units of up to 100 PU, guaranteeing the microbiological stability necessary for non-alcoholic beers. This level of stabilization ensures that small brewers can confidently offer a consistent and high-quality product to their consumers.

What sets the IDD RP-1 apart is its craft-sized throughput. Operating at a speed of 40 cans per minute, it caters perfectly to the craft brewing industry. This swift pasteurization process not only ensures efficiency but also allows small brewers to keep up with the fast-growing non-alcoholic craft beer market segment.

The IDD RP-1 Rotary Pasteurizer’s revolutionary design is a testament to its suitability for small brewers. Its compact and efficient footprint brings the capabilities of larger breweries to the world of craft brewing, maximizing production capabilities and minimizing space requirements.

In conclusion, the IDD RP-1 Rotary Pasteurizer is a game-changer for small brewers aiming to excel in the non-alcoholic beer market. With the IDD RP-1 at their disposal, small brewers can confidently venture into the fast-growing craft brew market segment, producing exceptional non-alcoholic beers that meet the rising demand for alcohol-free alternatives without compromising on quality.

