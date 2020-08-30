Hop Breeding Company Announces New Commercial Hop

YAKIMA, Wash.– The Hop Breeding Company (HBC), a joint venture between Yakima Chief Ranches LLC and John I. Haas Inc., is excited to announce the commercial release of the new proprietary hop Talus™ brand HBC 692. Talus delivers big aromas of pink grapefruit, citrus rinds, dried roses, pine resin, tropical fruits and sage.

Talus’ impactful citrus, floral, wood and fruit aromas remain throughout the brewing process. “From farm to glass, Talus is a robust hop that provides a great, consistent flavor outcome,” says Virgil McDonald, Innovations Brewmaster at John I. Haas. “Its bold aroma translates to strong brewing performance, with a versatility that lends itself to many beer styles, particularly hop-forward beers.”

Talus’ bold flavor profile draws from its roots as a cultivated daughter of Sabro® brand HBC 438. By pairing its neomexicanus heritage with a local Pacific Northwest hop, this exciting new hop delivers a one-of-a-kind flavor experience. This latest creation from HBC’s advanced breeding program, led by breeders Michael Ferguson of John I. Haas and Jason Perrault of Yakima Chief Ranches, showcases the creativity of the HBC program.

The development of Talus represents a continuation of HBC’s exploration of novel genetics with the goal of deriving new flavors and aromas not traditionally available in hops. “Talus brand HBC 692 has the distinction of being exceptionally unique yet appealing and very translatable in beer. Moreover, its complexity lends itself to functionality in the brewing process alone or in combination with other hops. Talus checks a lot of boxes,” says Perrault.

Talus joins a growing selection of branded HBC hops, including Citra® brand HBC 394, Mosaic® brand HBC 369, Sabro® brand HBC 438, Ekuanot® brand HBC 366, Pahto™ brand HBC 682 and Loral® brand HBC 291.

For additional information, contact your Yakima Chief Hops or John I. Haas sales representative, or email info@hopbreeding.com.

About Hop Breeding Company

Former in 2003, the Hop Breeding Company is a joint venture between Yakima Chief Ranches LLC and John I. Haas Inc. Its mission is to develop pest-resistant and disease-resistant hop varieties with strong commercial qualities. In addition to its commercialized brands Citra®, Mosaic®, Sabro®, Ekuanot®, Pahto™, Loral® and the newly-released Talus™, the HBC is continually breeding new and exciting experimental hop varieties for brewers to test and to provide feedback on.