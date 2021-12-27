Drink Biere Management Acquires Bottoms Up Draft Co., Relocates to Southern California

TEMECULA, California – Drink Biere Management Group LLC, the parent company of Bay Area Draft Co., announced a series of strategic initiatives aimed at positioning the business for future growth as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After offering draft beverage equipment rentals and line cleaning services throughout the San Francisco Bay Area since 2014, Drink Biere Management Group has decided to move its operations to Southern California.

In addition to relocating, Drink Biere Management has acquired the assets of Bottoms Up Draft Co., a jockey box rental business based in Newport Beach.

“After enduring numerous pandemic-induced challenges over the last two years, we’re excited to re-establish ourselves in Orange County, San Diego County, Riverside County and Los Angeles County,” said Drink Biere founder Taylor Thorn.

Bottoms Up founder Mike Freeman has also joined Drink Biere as an operating partner.

“After renting jockey boxes as a side hustle for the last three years, I’m looking forward to having a partner and access to a larger inventory of equipment,” Freeman said.

The combined companies have reorganized under the name Balboa Draft Co., and will focus on providing beverage equipment rentals to weddings, private parties, festivals, and corporate events.

Balboa Draft Co. boasts over two dozen jockey boxes, six rustic draft bars that can be assembled on-site, and a 1953 Chevy flatbed truck that has been outfitted to pour beverages from 12 taps.

To learn more and to place an order, please visit balboadraft.com or email info@balboadraft.com.

Balboa Draft Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Drink Biere Management Group LLC, is a full-service draft beverage company based in Southern California. The company’s rental items include jockey boxes, hand-built rustic bars, and the vintage “Mean Joe Green” draft beer truck. The company provides rentals to breweries, beer festivals, caterers, private events, weddings, and other corporate gatherings.

