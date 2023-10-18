DOLIUM Partners with Norland International/ABE Equipment to Manufacture One-Way Kegs in the U.S.

Lincoln, NE – DOLIUM, a leading manufacturer of one-way kegs, today announced a new partnership with Norland International / ABE Equipment, a leader in beverage equipment. The partnership established a new U.S.-based manufacturing facility for DOLIUM one-way kegs, which are used by beverage producers to package and distribute their beverages.

The new facility located in Lincoln, NE is online now and has the capacity to supply all DOLIUM’s customers in North America via their best-in-class distributor network.

“We are excited to partner with Norland / ABE to expand DOLIUM’s one-way kegs production to the U.S.,” said Marnix, CEO of DOLIUM. “Norland is a world-class manufacturer with a proven track record of success. We are confident that they will be able to produce DOLIUM one-way kegs to our exacting standards. Expanding production to the U.S. means customers will benefit from shorter lead times, better stock positions, and an improved customer experience.

“We are pleased to partner with DOLIUM to bring their one-way kegs to the U.S. market,” said Adam Kosmicki, Vice President of Norland International. “DOLIUM one-way kegs are a sustainable and cost-effective packaging solution for beverage producers. We are confident that our partnership will be successful and that we will be able to meet the growing demand for DOLIUM one-way kegs across North America.”

About DOLIUM

DOLIUM (www.dolium.eu, info@dolium.eu) is a leading manufacturer of one-way kegs. The company’s kegs are made from recyclable materials and are designed to be lightweight and durable. DOLIUM one-way kegs are a cost-effective solution for beverage producers across various beverage segments including beer, wine, cider, mead, kombucha, cold-coffee, and many others.

Benefits of DOLIUM’s kegs include:

Sustainable: DOLIUM one-way kegs are made from recyclable materials and are designed to be lightweight and durable.

Cost-effective: DOLIUM one-way kegs are a cost-effective packaging solution for beverage producers of all sizes.

Convenient: DOLIUM one-way kegs are easy to use and require no special equipment to fill or dispense.

Safe: DOLIUM one-way kegs are manufactured to the highest standards and are designed to keep beverages fresh and safe throughout the supply chain.

About Norland International

Norland International is located in Lincoln Nebraska. For 30 years, Norland has meticulously established a reputation as the global leading water and craft beverage equipment manufacturer. Norland specializes in bottled water and craft beverage equipment, components, and support services worldwide. Norland encompasses our commitment to ever-changing markets and to providing complete beverage filling and packaging equipment solutions. Norland’s campus consists of 140,000 square feet of facilities dedicated to fabrication, production, warehouse, and a support staff of 135 employees.

