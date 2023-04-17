Darwin Brewing Signs with Gold Coast Eagle Distributing

SARASOTA, Fla.— Darwin Brewing is excited to announce our partnership with Gold Coast Eagle, a leading distributor of craft beer in Florida. Gold Coast Eagle will start by distributing some of our R&D beers in small quantities in the Sarasota, Bradenton, and Venice areas, with plans to expand the availability of our unique and innovative brews to craft beer enthusiasts in the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gold Coast Eagle and extend our reach in the local market,” said Darwin Santa Maria, Founder of Darwin Brewing. “We believe that our partnership will help reintroduce our innovative beers to new and previous audiences and strengthen our position as a leading craft brewery. Gold Coast Eagle’s team is primed to tell our brand story and our new focus of going back to our roots with Chef-Driven, Peruvian-influenced beers. We learned a lot from our past experiences, and this time were making it a point to stay hyper-focused on our product and making sure it’s in the right locations in our backyard before we worry about extending to other areas.”

Gold Coast Eagle, headquartered in Sarasota, is a reputable distributor committed to promoting and supporting local breweries that offer high-quality craft beers. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to offer our customers and consumers local South American inspired ales and lagers from Darwin Brewing once again” said Andrea Saputo Cox, President of Gold Coast Eagle.

Crafted in small batches, Darwin Brewing beers feature unique ingredients and innovative brewing techniques that make them stand out from the crowd. With this partnership, Darwin Brewing will be able to connect with even more beer enthusiasts who appreciate the craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into every batch.

The first batch of Darwin Brewing R&D beers, Maize Morada a Hazy IPA brewed with Purple Corn, will be available in the Sarasota, Bradenton, and Venice areas in the upcoming weeks. Stay tuned for further details on where to find them and discover the exciting new flavors and techniques we have in store.

