Country Roads Axe Co. Brings Self-Pour Tap Wall to Pigeon Forge,Tennessee

PIGEON FORGE, TN – Country Roads Axe Co. has partnered with iPourIt, Inc., a leading provider of self-pour technology, to bring the first self-serve tap wall to Pigeon Forge, TN.

Located in Sevier County, one of the country’s fastest-growing tourism destinations and home to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood, Country Roads is the first local axe throwing concept to offer advanced projected targets with special games and customizable graphics, as well as a full-service dining experience.

Guests can skip the line at the bar and serve themselves using an RFID-enabled wristband to activate the taps and track their tab. The 24-tap draft system offers a rotating selection of both domestic and local craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and more.

Owners Brandon Disney, Chad Preston, Chuck Preston, and Todd Boggess recognized an opportunity to bring a completely new and unique experience to Pigeon Forge and began looking into self-pour technology as a complement to their high-tech indoor axe throwing concept.

“We’re beer drinkers and hate waiting at the bar so when we saw self-pour technology, we started doing research and realized there was nothing like it in town,” shared Disney. “Our beer dispense partner recommended looking at iPourIt and we were sold on the system design and the fact that they develop their own technology and software in the USA instead of buying it from overseas like other providers.”

The dining menu is provided by West by God CoalFired Pizza, another project for co-owner Boggess. It features gourmet, made from scratch coal-fired pizzas including favorites like the Pizza Party, pepperoni drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey Sauce, and the Boggey Bomb, meat lovers style with local bacon jam.

Diners can watch the axe throwing activities from “Almost Heaven,” a special mezzanine that overlooks the rest of the venue. Those who are throwing can opt to try ninja stars and knives in addition to the traditional axes. Meeting and event space and group discounts are also available.

With iPourIt self-pour tap wall technology, operators can differentiate their business while increasing alcohol revenue, reducing labor needs, and enhancing customer experience. The latest GEN 4 platform is loaded with tools and features that are perfect for venues like super quick check-in speeds, automated pricing specials, and real-time inventory management.

Country Roads Axe Co. is located at 137 E Wears Valley Rd Suite 3, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.

About Country Roads Axe Co.

Country Roads Axe Co. is the hottest and most technologically advanced family entertainment venue in Pigeon Forge. The never-before-seen axe throwing experience features digitally projected targets, iPourIt’s self-serve draft beverage system, a full-service bar, and gourmet dining by West by God CoalFired Pizza. All of these unique concepts come together in a 7,500 square foot space to create an experience unlike any other in the Smoky Mountains.

About iPourIt, Inc.

iPourIt, Inc. is America’s leader in self-serve beverage dispense technology with over 7,300 taps installed, 215 million ounces poured, and 260 locations in operation. The team of self-pour experts partners with operators and entrepreneurs to create fun and interactive experiences in restaurants, venues, taprooms, and beyond. iPourIt technology is proven to increase alcohol revenue, simplify labor needs, and enhance customer satisfaction.

https://www.countryroadsaxeco.com/

