CODO Design Launches Beer Branding Trends Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – CODO Design, a leading craft beer branding firm, is launching a new bi-monthly podcast for the beer and beverage alcohol industry.

The Beer Branding Trends Podcast will feature thirty minute conversations between CODO co-founders, Isaac Arthur and Cody Fague, on the art and science of building compelling beverage brands.

A continuation of CODO’s popular Beer Branding Trends Newsletter, these conversations are geared toward marketing directors, brand directors, in-house designers, sales folks, brewery owners and anyone else who is tasked with the job of selling more beer and growing their business.

Foundational episodes will cover when (and when not) to rebrand your brewery, defining your core values, positioning, behavioral economics and defining your brand personality.

The Beer Branding Trends Podcast is available across all major podcast platforms starting November 2, 2021.

For More Information:

https://beerbrandingtrends.com