Bullseye Packaging Services Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary in Calgary

Bullseye Packaging Services opened its co-packing services in British Columbia, focused on catering to the needs of local and multinational businesses. In 2013 Bullseye’s growth led them to open a second location in Alberta, specifically for variety pack assembly and growing to deliver a wide scope of many other co-packing solutions. The company offers comprehensive co-packing and repacking services for the liquor, food and beverage, pet, cosmetic, and NHP industries.

What is unique about this co-packer is that from inception, they secured the necessary licensing in Alberta to handle liquor in a province with a privatized retail liquor system.

While the bulk of their clients seeks them out for beer and Ready-To-Drink variety pack assembly into cartons, Bullseye also produces bundle-wrapped mix packs for various beverages. In addition, their efficient production style allows them to assemble almost any standard multi-pack format, from four-packs to 48-packs, single SKU, or multiple flavours.

Their flexibility extends to a catalog of assembly services like kitting, shrink wrapping, pallet display assembly including DRPs, labelling, order fulfillment, promotional execution, fill/weigh/seal for non-human-consumable foods, like pet treats.

“Our operation in Calgary has experienced steady growth in ten short years of existence,” said Stephen Peters, President. “Our hard-working philosophy has carried us through to our current space in Calgary and we feel fortunate to be rewarded with continued success. We are grateful to be of service in the local community and honoured to represent Calgary to our clients outside of the city too.”

Another reason for Bullseye’s longevity in the industry is attributed to its spirit of partnership and cooperation.

“Our team consists of experienced and dedicated directors, managers, and line workers who are steeped in a corporate culture of cooperation,” explains Eira Braun-Labossiere, Customer Care Lead. “Our mandate is to deliver outstanding co-packing results because our highest priority is to work in tandem with our clients’ needs. Our shared goal is to deliver the highest quality retail-ready finished goods to the consumer always.”

