Bulk Hand Sanitizer Introduced by DuBois Chemicals

SHARONVILLE, Ohio – DuBois Chemicals, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has released for immediate sales Hand San 510D! HAND SAN 510D is an ethanol alcohol-based hand sanitizer, ideal for use outside the washroom to provide hand hygiene at the work-point or on the move. Hand San 510 if available in 4×1 Gallon Cases, 5 Gallon Pails, and 55 Gallon Drums.

Hand San 510D is a water-thin liquid best used with low volume dispensing pumps or atomizing sprayers

Complies with the WHO requirements for an effective hand sanitizer
Dye and fragrance free
Evaporates quickly
Contains emollient to protect skin from excess drying

About DuBois Chemicals

DuBois Chemicals is a chemical formulator which provides cleaning, sanitation, and maintenance products for the craft brewing industry. They also produce products for the surface preparation, metalworking, food processing, industrial maintenance, transportation, wastewater treatment, winery, pulp & paper, and other industries. 

