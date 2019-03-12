BruVue Deploys Data Sensors at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum

RALEIGH, N.C. — BruVue has announced that it has deployed its beverage data sensors throughout Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, is a world-class arena designed to showcase the latest in technology and entertainment experiences that reflect today’s rapidly evolving consumer expectations.

BruVue, a North Carolina beverage data and analytics company, installed the sensors on each beer faucet without physical change to the draft equipment at Fiserv Forum. The install was completed in the morning, the Bucks played a game that afternoon, and Levy was reviewing data from the games sales in real-time.

The BruVue system comes internet connected out of the box and leverages LTE Cat M1networks for the installation at Fiserv Forum. End users like Levy don’t have to think about WIFI reception or connectivity at remote kiosks when deploying BruVue.

“The system installation was very fast. We had data coming in immediately,” said Michael Small, senior regional purchasing manager for Levy at Fiserv Forum.

Fan excitement for craft beer at sports venues is a growing opportunity for operators. Offering the right draft beer selection for an event’s specific audience can increase sales dramatically.This excitement for craft continues to grow and Fiserv Forum is ahead of the trend with local selections for fans at the Drink Wisconsibly and Leinie Lodge kiosks. Other arenas and stadiums implementing new craft beer programs have also seen revenues increase dramatically in recent years.

“The BruVue system captures real-time data, which gives us the ability to turn insights into action more efficiently than ever before,” said Aaron Kinkeade, director of beverage strategy at Levy. “BruVue’s innovative sensor system provides a whole new level of detail in the information we’re able to collect around draft beer. In turn, we’re able to recognize patterns and uncover opportunities that were previously unobtainable in these types of high-volume venues.”

For sports and entertainment venues, BruVue’s data creates visibility into each pour event, tracks beverage inventory levels in real-time, and works to eliminate inventory loss from every keg due to over pours and drinks not being rung in at the point of sale.

“Draft beer is very difficult to manage and craft beer trends are constantly changing,” said Christopher Lorkowski, CEO at BruVue. “But the opportunity of having the right beers on tap foryour fans is enormous, and having data is essential to make impactful decisions on what beers to have on tap. The BruVue system makes managing draft beer much easier.”

BruVue makes it easy to know what’s on tap, collect data on what fans are drinking, and plan the right beers to increase revenue for each venue and event. Operators with hundreds or even thousands of tap handles can use BruVue’s data to validate which beers fans and patrons enjoy the most.

“Most operators know what their best and worst performers are, but using the data to swap out lowest performing beers with a local or seasonal craft beer, even for just a 1 percent gain, can positively impact your annual revenue by millions of dollars,” said Michael Mitchell, VP of sales at BruVue. “BruVue gives you the data needed to measure and validate these changes.”

After its first week, BruVue’s data revealed insights around the differing beer preferences between the NBA crowd at Buck’s games and the patrons of recent Bob Seger and Panic! At the Disco shows.

Off of the early success at Fiserv Forum, BruVue is looking at a broader roll out over the next two years across Levy’s portfolio of sports and entertainment properties. Outside of sports, BruVue is deploying their sensors with select bars, restaurant chains and venues, while also partnering with select breweries.

“We are pleased with the valuable insights our partners are gaining from BruVue’s data and the ease with which they are now able to access this data,” said Christopher Lorkowski, CEO at BruVue.

To learn more about BruVue, visit www.BruVue.com and request a demo.

About BruVue

BruVue was founded in 2016 and is the only beverage data system on the market where sensors can be ordered online, received in the mail, dropped on beer faucets and set up in minutes. BruVue provides real-time data to the entire beer ecosystem. For more information on BruVue, please visit www.BruVue.com.

About Levy

The disruptor in defining the premium sports and entertainment dining experience, Levy is recognized as one of the fastest growing and most critically acclaimed hospitality companies.Named one of the 10 most innovative companies in sports by Fast Company magazine, Levy’s diverse portfolio includes award-winning restaurants, iconic sports and entertainment venues,and convention centers as well as the Super Bowl, Grammy Awards, PGA Championship, US Open Tennis Tournament, Kentucky Derby, and NHL, MLB and NBA All-Star Games. For more,visit www.levyrestaurants.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.