BrewVide Home Brewing Solution Launches Pre-Order on Kickstarter

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BrewVide, a home brewing solution, is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter. The campaign is already funded, reaching its $100k goal quicky. What makes BrewVide special? It keeps the fun and craft in brewing with its patent pending technology, while simplifying brew day with a compact and powerful smart device – it significantly reduces the amount of equipment and space needed to brew.

The founders’ goal was to create to technology that helps you be a be better brewer, but not create technology that does the brewing for you…. the craft of it remains and you still get your hands wet.

The Super Early Price of $299 is currently available, among many other rewards. I hope you consider covering this innovative, all-in-one product that will reshape and simplify the process of homebrewing and since BrewVide is essentially a sous vide on steroids, it is also fantastic for large batch sous vide. Whereas typical sous vide devices would struggle to maintain large batch temperatures, BrewVide™ can cook up to 5-10 gallons of meat with no problem.

Key Features:

With BrewVide™ it is all about simplicity and control. The built-in dual heating elements eliminate the need for propane, regulators, and burners, while providing precision temperature control. AND the integrated pumps allows you the ability to whirlpool and transfer to a fermentor, which means your brew day just got a lot less cluttered.

Problems BrewVide Solves:

  • Tired of bad extraction and boil-overs?
    • BrewVide™ offers precise temperature control from 70 degrees to boil using dual heating elements and a proprietary algorithm for control.
  • Tired of stirring?
    • BrewVide’s built-in pump is oriented to provide a gentle stir or a powerful whirlpool on demand.
  • Tired of dumping and racking?
    • We were too. That’s why we created a way to use BrewVide™ to easily transfer wort from your kettle to your fermentor.

BrewVide App:

The BrewVide™ app is a very simple and intuitive interface that gives you the ability to create schedules, set temperatures, and monitor your progress. This app does not do everything for everyone. It is purpose-built to give you a better brewing experience. That’s it.

Add-ons:

You can purchase additional equipment with your pledge.

  • 10gal Kettle
  • Chilling Kit
  • Insulation
  • Grain Bag

For More Information:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/brewvide-homebrewing/brewvidetm-the-sous-vide-for-brewing?ref=discovery&term=brewvide

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines: Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry 08/05: Brewbound Podcast 08/10: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More