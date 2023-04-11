Breakthru Beverage Group Appoints Scott Hersh to Lead Nevada Market

LAS VEGAS — Breakthru Beverage Group announced Scott Hersh has been appointed EVP of Breakthru Beverage Nevada. Effective May 1, Hersh will be responsible for leading all aspects of Breakthru’s business performance including sales, operations and distribution in Nevada’s dynamic on-premise market. Breakthru operates out of two major markets in the state—Las Vegas and Reno—to ensure best-in-class service for suppliers and customers alike. Hersh previously served as Vice President of Sales, On-Premise in the booming Florida market, a role that will serve him well in the on-premise-heavy Nevada market.

“Scott’s extensive experience across commodity segments and in the on-premise make him the perfect person to deepen our impact in Nevada,” said Julian Burzynski, Chief Operating Officer. “As we pursue peak execution and top results for our customer and supplier partners, we were looking for an engaging leader who could build high-performing teams in a unique market. Scott fits that mold perfectly, and we look forward to seeing how he combines his expertise with Breakthru’s best-in-class team and capabilities to drive excellent customer service levels.”

Hersh has a long history with Breakthru’s legacy companies and has been with the team for more than 21 years. In his most recent role, he managed all aspects of Florida’s on-premise operations, led a 172-person sales team and held P&L accountability for revenues in excess of $350 million. Prior to joining Breakthru, Hersh served as Director, On-Premise for Red Bull North America managing on-premise operations for the company’s 15-state South Business Unit.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.