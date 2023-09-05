AL’s Brings Its Classic American Non-Alcoholic Beer to Massachusetts and Rhode Island via Craft Collective

NEW YORK, N.Y.— AL’s classic American non-alcoholic lager is launching in Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a successful few years earning praise as the most crushable NA lager on the market. AL’s was one of the early NA only beer brands when it emerged in 2020 with a single focus on the light American lager. It has a strong presence in New York and New Jersey via Sarene Craft Beer Distributors. The brand’s unique style comes in 12 oz cans with only 54 calories each:

AL’s lager-style “AL’s Classic”

AL’s is co-founded by music industry veteran Alban de Pury and his partner Fanny Karst. De Pury has spent his career supporting artists in the music and alcohol industries, with roles at Warner Music and Absolut Vodka

“During my years spent in music, I’ve stood many nights at the back of a concert hall with beer in hand. When a few years ago I decided to stop drinking, I could not believe there was no NA beer for people who wanted to go out and have a good time” says de Pury “I felt the NA beer market lacked a beer that would allow you to fit in comfortably in a nightlife situation where alcohol is ubiquitous. That’s how AL’s came to be and we’ve seen much success in those places” he added.

AL’s is a classic American brew; light, crisp and refreshing. Crack one open anytime, anywhere. Feels good

AL’s distributor in Massachusetts and Rhode Island is Craft Collective Inc., which represents the coolest NA brands such as Ghia and Casamara Club as well as established craft breweries such as Finback, Schilling, Singlecut and Dorchester Brewing.

“AL’s is a love letter to the light American lager” says de Pury. “It’s a great tasting, easy drinking NA beer to order at your favorite neighborhood bar when you feel like pacing yourself. It’s not about changing your lifestyle, it’s about doing all the things you love with a little less booze”

About AL’s

AL’s is a classic American non-alcoholic beer. Since 2020. For enjoying life’s simple pleasures with less booze. The brand is based in New York City.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkals.com/