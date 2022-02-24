Sun King and Viva Tia Maria Partner to Create Una Mexican-Style Beer and Beer Cheese

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Sun King Brewery, one of the leaders of the independent craft beer movement in Indiana, and Viva Tia Maria, a leader in creating authentic Hispanic foods for retail and restaurants, are excited to introduce Una, a crisp, light, well-balanced, Mexican-style lager that pairs well with tortilla chips and newly-created Viva Tia Maria beer cheese. Craft lager fans can look for four-packs of Una beer in 16-ounce cans at Sun King tap rooms or at their local grocery and liquor stores, bars and restaurants throughout Indiana starting in March while beer cheese fans can find Viva Tia Maria beer cheese in 16-ounce containers at grocery stores and restaurants throughout Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

during the past several years. Sun King and Viva Tia Maria, both Indianapolis-based companies, decided to combine their experience innovating with unique ingredients and styles, along with their obsessions with flavor and quality, on a beer and beer cheese after watching the growing trend of Mexican-style lager beer drinkers who favor smaller craft producers and who love to pair their beer with delicious chips and warm, melty beer cheese.70 percent of imported beer salesMexican-style beer has risen in popularity in America over the last decade and has accounted for nearly

“We have mutually respected each other’s passion for creation and dedication to crafting delicious beverages and foods using unique recipes for a long time,” said Adam Gonzalez, CEO of Viva Tia Maria. “We think fans will find Una beer and Viva Tia Maria beer cheese the perfect complement for gatherings with friends and family year round.” Viva Tia Maria was founded by Gonzalez’ mother, who perfected her family’s recipes for their famous dips, fresh salsa, queso and chips that are now available in hundreds of retail and restaurant locations throughout the U.S.

Una Mexican-style lager is easily drinkable at 4% ABV with a crisp malt flavor and a clean, dry finish. The new beer cheese was crafted with a unique combination of cheeses, pickled jalapeno and Una Mexican Lager.

“We are thrilled to have found a shared collaborative spirit and enthusiasm for innovation with Adam and the Viva Tia Maria team,” said Clay Robinson, co-founder of Sun King Brewery. “We are very excited that our unique partnership created such delicious Mexican lager and beer cheese.” Sun King is no stranger to creating delicious Mexican-style lager. Pachanga, Sun King’s first Mexican-style lager crafted in 2017, won a bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2020.

About Sun King Brewery

Sun King Brewing Company is an independently owned Indiana brewery and beverage company with four taprooms in the Indianapolis metro area, one in Kokomo, Ind., and two planned to open in Sarasota, Fla., and Mishawaka, Ind., in 2022. Conceived by two professional brewers, Dave Colt and Clay Robinson, and started with the help of family and friends, Sun King rolled out their first keg of beer in July of 2009. Over the years, Sun King has grown to become one of Indiana’s best-selling and most award-winning breweries.

Currently available on tap and in cans throughout Indiana, Illinois, and Florida, as well as Louisville, Ky., Sun King is a leader in the independent craft beer movement. Sun King’s brewers handcraft core, seasonal and specialty beers that have been awarded with dozens of medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, Festival of Barrel Aged Beers and the Indiana Brewers Cup competitions.

Committed to uncompromising integrity, fanatical collaboration and a passion for creating high-quality, consistent products, Sun King introduced Sun King Spirits to create unique cocktails and slushies for their taprooms.

Sun King takes great pride in partnering with hundreds of community organizations throughout the places where its beverages are sold to help them raise awareness and funds for great causes. Each year Sun King helps these organizations raise more than a million dollars through its community give backs, gift baskets and beer donations.

About Via Tia Maria

Viva Tia Maria creates premium dips, salsas, queso, tamales, and tortilla chips, all from recipes that have been passed down for generations. Consumers who seek the unparalleled quality of handmade, small-batch products can count on Viva Tia Maria to bring authentic Mexican flavor to their homes. These delicious family-recipe foods are now available at hundreds of retail and restaurant locations throughout the United States, including in your favorite grocery store’s fresh deli section.

https://www.sunkingbrewing.com