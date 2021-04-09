Summit Brewing Co. and Minnesota Twins Announce Partnership

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two iconic Minnesota brands are joining forces in the spirit of enjoying a cold beer at a ballgame. Starting in the 2021 season, Summit Brewing Co. will now be an “Official Craft Beer” and the “Hometown Craft Beer” of the Minnesota Twins. Additionally, Summit has secured naming rights to the open-air bar adjacent to the leftfield foul pole. The “Summit Brewing Pub” will open on the ballpark’s club level by the Skyline Deck and Town Ball Tavern at the Twins Home Opener on April 8. Summit Brewing Co. has also acquired rights to use the Twins trademarks across the team’s multi-state territory.

“Summit Brewing Co. and the Minnesota Twins are two iconic teams that are deeply integrated in not only the Twin Cities community, but the state of Minnesota and surrounding areas. The Twins’ mission mirrors ours – having a strong team that lives, learns and engages with its community,” Summit Founder & President Mark Stutrud said. “We’re a strong and trusted brand and we recognize the Twins in the same light. It’s thrilling to be able to support them at a higher level and it really demonstrates a deep faith the Twins organization has in Summit Brewing. This is an amazing partnership, a very nice moment for me and our company, and one that opens us up to experiences we have yet to imagine.”

“We’ve long admired the level of connection that the Minnesota Twins have within baseball fans and the community alike not only in the Twin Cities, but really the entire region. From a sales standpoint, being involved at this level with the Twins will allow us to activate the partnership beyond the ballpark, and explore new ways to drive Summit sales alongside our distributor and retail partners throughout our footprint,” Director of Sales Brandon Bland said.

“We are delighted to bring Summit Brewing into our Twins family, extending a proud tradition of Minnesota owned and run businesses enhancing the Target Field fan experience,” club President & CEO Dave St. Peter said. “The food and beverage options at our home ballpark help make Target Field a premier entertainment venue; Summit and their collection of craft beers is a terrific addition to our 2021 lineup. Beyond the ballpark impact, Summit is aligned with our focus on bettering our local communities; coupled with their existing relationship with our triple-A affiliate St. Paul Saints, this partnership allows us to expand our shared regional impact.”

At the start of the season, the Summit Brewing Pub will serve 16oz cans of Summit Extra Pale Ale, Summit Sága IPA, Summit Slugfest Juicy IPA and soon to be available Summit Cabin Crusher Kölsch-Style Ale with Lime. Additionally, 16oz cans of Extra Pale Ale and Sága IPA will be at all gameday concession locations throughout the ballpark. The Minnesota Twins Home Opener is set for Thursday, April 8 against the Seattle Mariners.

About the Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are a Major League Baseball team competing in the Central Division of the American League. The franchise has been a staple of the Minnesota sports and philanthropy scene since moving to the state in 1961. In addition to two World Series titles (1987 and 1991), the Twins have won 12 Division Championships (1969, 1987, 1970, 1991, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2019 and 2020) and three American League pennants (1965, 1987 and 1991). Since 2010, the Twins have played their home games at the award-winning Target Field in downtown Minneapolis. In addition, the Minnesota Twins Community Fund donates more than $1 million annually to benefit youth baseball and softball across Twins Territory. For additional information on the Minnesota Twins, please visit: twinsbaseball.com.

About Summit Brewing Company

Founded in St. Paul, Minn. in 1986, Summit Brewing Company has a long-standing history of crafting award-winning ales and lagers. Summit has stayed close to its roots, serving the Upper Midwest. Summit’s beers are currently available in five states including Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Summit produces seven year-round premium craft beers, four seasonal beers and numerous limited-release beers throughout the year. Since its inception, the brewery has been a consistent pioneer in the craft beer movement, blending traditional brewing techniques with experimental ingredients to create tried-and-true brews. For everything Summit Brewing, visit summitbrewing.com.