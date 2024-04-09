Summer Returns With the Release of Wiley Roots Brewing Company’s Slush

GREELEY, Colo.— No more snow days, Slush season is back! Wiley Roots Brewing Company is excited to announce the return of summer with the release of Strawberry Limeade Slush and Cherry Vanilla Slush on Friday, April 12, 2024, during the brewery’s annual “Slush Day” celebration event.

Slush is a heavily fruited rotating sour series inspired by everyone’s favorite drive-in slushy drink. Slush starts as a kettle soured golden ale, then a touch of creativity is introduced with various fruits and adjuncts to create unique flavor combinations, delivering a beer that is full of flavor, mildly-tart, and incredibly refreshing. Wiley Roots first released Cherry-Limeade Slush in 2018 and has since expanded to over 25 flavor variations. Slush variants are inspired by fun fruit combinations to create a nostalgic flashback by adding a shot of fruit flavor to your summer slushy.

Strawberry Limeade Slush blends sticky sweet candied fruit flavors with refreshingly tart fruit juice, by combining whole fruit puréed strawberries and fresh squeezed limes to create a classic strawberry limeade, just like mom used to make. Cherry Vanilla Slush is packed with face puckering tart cherries and rich creamy vanilla, to recreate an adult version of a cherry-cream soda shoppe treat. Both variants will be available on-site and to-go in 16oz can four-packs, with a one case per variant, per person limit.

Wiley Roots will also be introducing a new canned Michelada offering by combining their house made Michelada mix with License to Dill, the brewery’s famous pickle sour ale, made with pickled cucumbers, pickle brine, dill, and sea salt. For fans looking for non-sour beer or “beer flavored beer” the brewery will have plenty of options with 16 beers on tap, including the re-release of Out of Office Lager.

“We look forward to this release every year and I know our fans are ready. This year we went back to what made this series so special and pulled out two great variants people have been asking for. We know everyone had a long winter and things have been tough, so we hope Slush is just the thing to get people out and having fun again.” said Kyle Carbaugh, Head Brewer and Co-Founder. The fun starts at 12pm, Friday, April 12, 2024, with a countdown to the release of Slush and two brand new frozen Slush variants in the brewery’s frozen-beer slushie machines.

About Wiley Roots Brewing Company

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on lagers, fruited sours, and barrel aged beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.

For More Information:

https://www.wileyroots.com/