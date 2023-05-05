Suave Fest Returns To Denver in September

DENVER, Colo.— Raices Brewing Co. and Cultura, a non-profit organization committed to celebrating Latino culture, are pleased to announce the return of Suave Fest on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Suave Fest is a bi-annual event that celebrates Latino culture through music, dance, food, and art. The festival brings together people from all over the country to celebrate and appreciate the diverse contributions of the Latino community to the craft beer industry and society as a whole.

This year’s event promises to be the biggest and best yet, with a larger number of participating Cervecerías from around the country, a diverse lineup of musicians and performers, an array of delicious food and drink options, and a marketplace featuring the work of local Latino artists and artisans.

“We are thrilled to bring Suave Fest back to Denver in 2023,” said Tamil Maldonado, Executive Director of Cultura. “This year’s event will be a celebration of Latino culture and an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come together and enjoy the contributions of Hispanics and Latinos to the beer scene, great music, food, and art.” The festival received a DEI grants from the Brewers Association to support the third edition.

Suave Fest 2023 will take place on September 30th at the grounds of Steam on the Platte in Denver, CO. Tickets will go on sale after May 5th (Cinco de Mayo), and early bird pricing will be available for a limited time.

Cultura is proud to present Suave Fest 2023, a celebration of Latinx culture, music, and art. We are seeking sponsors to help support this amazing event and showcase your brand to our diverse audience.

http://www.suavefest.com