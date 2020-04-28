Stripe Nine Brewing Reboots Operations

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — Stripe Nine Brewing in Somersworth, New Hampshire rebooted its operation on Friday April 24 after closing its doors March 16. The demand was overwhelming from the local community and all cans to go and artisan pizza was sold out in 90 minutes.

“Stripe Nine was not doing a take out model precovid 19,” said Patrick Kelly co-founder with his brothers Tom and Sean. “It was not part of our business model originally. Instead we focused on a brewpub model creating craft beer onsite and providing our customers with a pairing of wood fired pizza and NEIPA, Stouts, and Pale Ales.”

Going forward Stripe Nine will be offering take-out and when government orders are lifted open the taproom to state guidelines.

Stripe Nine Brewing

Breweries

Stripe Nine Brewing
(Company Website)
Founded:
2008
