Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey and Flying Dog Brewery Release ‘The Osopher NFT Bundle’

After selling out their last limited edition product collaboration in a matter of days, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey and Flying Dog Brewery have partnered once again to create an exclusive ultra-premium collection set, “The Osopher NFT Bundle.” This limited edition set marks the first time Stranahan’s and Flying Dog will sell their respective “The Osopher” limited edition products as a collection to a national audience. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, whiskey and beer fans alike can purchase the collection exclusively on SpiritsNetwork.com. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the First Responders Foundation.

Twenty-three collection sets will be available for $230 and include the following:

One bottle of The Osopher from Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey

One bottle of The Osopher from Flying Dog Brewery

One tote bag with artwork by Ralph Steadman

A digital NFT artwork by The Osopher’s collaboration bottle designer, internationally renowned artist, and friend of George Stranahan, Ralph Steadman

One additional “The Osopher NFT Bundle” collection set includes:

A priceless signed limited edition print version of the NFT artwork from Ralph Steadman

Both The Osopher expressions

Ralph Steadman tote bag

Ralph Steadman digital NFT artwork

In August 2022, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey and Flying Dog Brewery launched their first joint limited edition product release collaboration, “The Osopher Project,” to celebrate their shared history and commemorate their founder George Stranahan. The limited-edition whiskey sold out in 72 hours, with people lining up outside of the Stranahan’s distillery in Denver, Colorado, beginning at midnight on launch day. The limited-edition Flying Dog beer also immediately sold out at specific Maryland retailers. Both Stranahan’s and Flying Dog are excited to bring their partnership to the next level on a national scale – an expansion truly dedicated to their dedicated fans.

About “The Osopher Project”

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey and Flying Dog Brewery have a shared connection, history, and founder; however, The Osopher Project, launched in the summer of 2022, marked the first joint product release for the two companies. This collaboration celebrates the intersection of George Stranahan’s accomplishments as a distiller and brewer. The resulting beer and whiskey is a true testament to the art, science, and creativity on which George built both companies. The Osopher speaks to the idea that you can pursue anything if you’re just crazy enough to try it.

The Osopher Single Malt Whiskey

Stranahan’s “The Osopher” is the oldest whiskey the distillery has ever bottled. It stays true to George Stranahan’s passion for creativity and Stranahan’s commitment to innovating American Single Malt Whiskey. It starts its journey of aging for 11 years at the distillery before being matured for another four months in barrels used to age Flying Dog’s Road Dog Porter. The flavor profile consists of the following:

Nose: Coffee cake. Roasty malt mingles with toffee and barrel char

Palate: Dark chocolate caramels, sherried-soaked plums, and a dash of aged hops

Finish: Bread pudding and barley wine temper to a dry finish

The Osopher Imperial Road Dog Porter

The limited-edition Flying Dog beer created for The Osopher Project is an imperial version of Road Dog Porter, an early creation by the brewery. Road Dog was one of the first beers to be wrapped in original artwork by internationally renowned artist Ralph Steadman; a version of this label was used to create The Osophers for both brands as well as the NFT. Flying Dog’s imperial Road Dog Porter was aged in 10-year-old Stranahan’s Whiskey barrels before being bottled. The results are:

Aroma: Dark chocolate and caramel dominates the aroma, followed by cocoa butter and maple that finishes with light notes of nutty vanilla.

Palate: A velvety smooth explosion of chocolate, vanilla cream, toasted pecans, toffee, and maple balanced with hints of caramel, spice, and tobacco from the whiskey.

Stranahan’s The Osopher carries a 47.3% ABV and Flying Dog’s The Osopher carries a 12% ABV.

This project is powered by YellowHeart, the Web3 marketplace for ticketing, music and memberships.

About Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey is a pioneering and award-winning American single malt whiskey comprised of 100% malted barley and Rocky Mountain water, aged in new American white oak barrels. From grain to glass, Stranahan’s whiskey is distilled and bottled at its Colorado distillery, the state’s first legal distillery since Prohibition. Stranahan’s expressions include Original, Blue Peak, Sherry Cask, Diamond Peak, Mountain Angel 10-Year-Old, and the limited-edition yearly release: Snowflake. As one of the first and best-selling American single malts, Stranahan’s is committed to building recognition and admiration for the category globally.

About Flying Dog Brewery

As the 35th largest craft brewery in the U.S., Flying Dog has a reputation for brewing premium beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles out of our home base in Frederick, MD. From hop-heavy favorites like The Truth Imperial IPA and Double Dog Double IPA to left-of-the-dial best sellers like Kujo Cold Brew Coffee Porter and Dead Rise Old Bay Summer Ale – we take pride in challenging the status quo. Our brand is built on the gospel of Gonzo, drawing inspiration from Hunter S. Thompson’s relentless truth seeking and Ralph Steadman’s provocative drawings. In the true gonzo spirit, when authoritarians have tried to censor our creativity, we’ve gone to Federal court defending our right to free speech and expression and won. At Flying Dog, we challenge conformity, embrace the weird, and encourage you to Cut The Leash and reclaim your independence.

About Ralph Steadman

When George Stranahan first founded the Flying Dog Brewery just outside of Aspen, Hunter S Thompson immediately suggested Ralph Steadman produce the labels for their first beer, Road Dog. Flying Dog still uses Ralph’s work on their beer bottles today so it was a natural fit to use that first artwork on the Osopher Whiskey. Steadman is best known for his collaborations with Hunter S Thompson including Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and The Curse of Lono. He has illustrated literary classics such as Alice in Wonderland and Treasure Island, and written his own books including I Leonardo, Freud and The Big I Am. Other collaborations include Pyschogeography with Will Self and the Gonzovation Trilogy about endangered animals with Ceri Levy. Ever the trailblazer, Ralph has recently begun minting his art as NFTs on objkt.com at steadmanart.tez and is enjoying exploring the new opportunities that Web 3 offer.

About First Responders Foundation

Rooted in 9/11 remembrance and how first responders often are taken for granted until tragedy strikes, the First Responders Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving and honoring our first responders, veterans and their families, building appreciation and respect for their work, and enhancing public safety. The First Responders Foundation supports all first responders from Law enforcement, Firefighters, Dispatchers, EMTs, Medical Personnel, and Veterans. For over 14 years, the First Responders Foundation has been supporting the overall well-being of first responders, veterans and their families through key areas such as behavioral and mental health programs, physical health services, service dog programs (JALVELAN), and community events.

About YellowHeart

Founded in 2017, YellowHeart is the leading Web3 marketplace for ticketing, music and memberships, which accepts both crypto and credit card payments. Powered by distributed ledger technology, YellowHeart’s platform was designed to help the larger industry graduate to the next phase of ticketing, giving control back to artists and fans. YellowHeart is one of the earliest adopters of blockchain ticketing and music, having released the first-ever NFT tickets and NFT album with Kings of Leon in 2021. Tao Group Hospitality, MGM Resorts, Maroon 5, Julian Lennon, and ZHU are just a few of the globally recognized artists and brands YellowHeart works with.

For More Information:

https://www.stranahans.com/