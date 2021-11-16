Stowe Cider Welcomes Back Tuned Up

STOWE, Vermont – Stowe Cider is eager to welcome back Tuned Up, as a 16 ounce can, sold in 4 packs for $16!

With the first few snowfalls already under our belt here in Stowe, we think it’s safe to say that Tuned Up season has arrived! As you’re dusting off your gear and getting that kit in tip top shape, crack open a Tuned Up!

This beloved Rotating Track is a hazy cider made with oranges and freshly harvested cranberries from Massachusetts, clocking in at 5.5% ABV. Tuned Up is tart, refreshing and sessionable, perfect for our first tracks to last chair winter-loving fans.

There’s nothing quite like sharp edges, a smooth base, and a cold can of Tuned Up to get you excited for the skiing and riding season ahead. Grab yours starting Thursday, 11/18, in our taproom and online to ship. Tuned Up will be hitting shelves across New England in the coming weeks.

For More Information:

https://www.stowecider.com