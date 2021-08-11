Stowe Cider Releases Raddle The Chains in Collaboration with Disc Golf Vermont

Stowe, VT – Stowe Cider is eager to release Raddle The Chains, as a 16 ounce can, sold in 4 packs for $16.

Introducing our newest release, Raddle The Chains, a Radler-style cider made in collaboration with Disc Golf Vermont.

We’ve steeped cascade hops from Champlain Valley Hop Farm in our classic super dry cider, bringing out the grapefruit aromatics of the hops while leaving the bitterness behind. This cider has been finished with fresh grapefruit, creating a hazy, fruit-forward, hopped cider at 6.3% ABV.

Lush and zesty, Raddle The Chains has an enticing grapefruit aroma and subtle floral undertones. With bold, bright citrus notes, this Hit Single is a full send.

Available Thursday, 8/12 in our taproom and online to ship. Raddle The Chains will be hitting shelves across Vermont over the coming week.

