Stowe Cider Releases New Gummy Bears Brainwaves

STOWE, Vt. – Stowe Cider is eager to release the newest members of the Brainwaves “Gummy Bears” collection as a mixed flavor 4-pack.

Highlighting Mixed Flavors and Sour Patch Kids

In addition to last year’s popular blue raspberry flavor, Stowe Cider has added wild cherry, strawberry, and orange gummy bears to the mix! Referred to as Blue, Red, Pink, and Orange, these gummy bears were co-fermented and then aged on Sour Patch Kids to make four unique and dry ciders. Despite packing in a 6.9% ABV, these ciders are light on the palette and are as fun to drink as they were to make.

Stowe Cider’s Gummy Bears series boasts an average of just 3 grams of residual sugar per 16 oz. serving, following our staple of keeping cider dry. Brainwaves is an eclectic collection of dreamy experimental ciders, straight from Stowe Cider’s brains to your taste buds.

Gummy Bears is a limited release, available now in the taproom, online to ship, and will be hitting limited shelves across Vermont and New Hampshire.