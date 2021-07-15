Stowe Cider Releases Fresh Squeeze

Stowe, VT – Stowe Cider is eager to introduce the new tart, refreshing sibling to Fresh Press, Fresh Squeeze! Fresh Squeeze is sold in 12 ounce cans, as a four pack for $9.00.

Made with homemade lemonade and sparkling water, Fresh Squeeze is the non-alcoholic, small batch, thirst-quencher you’ve been waiting for. Less sweet and more refreshing, Fresh Squeeze is perfect for sipping on hot summer days! It also makes a great addition to your bar cart as a fresh, juicy base for your next cocktail.

Available now in the Taproom and online to ship, Fresh Squeeze will be hitting shelves across Vermont in the coming weeks.

For More Information:

https://www.stowecider.com