Stowe Cider Releases Aprés Spritz

STOWE, Vermont – Stowe Cider is eager to introduce Aprés Spritz, as a 16 ounce can, sold in 4 packs for $16.

We’re stoked to finally announce an exciting collaboration that’s been months in the making! Introducing Aprés Spritz, an aperitivo spritz inspired cider made in collaboration with our friends over at J Skis.

The perfect refreshment for days on the mountain, this zesty, spiced cider was created especially for our fans who come for the skiing, but stay for the aprés. Infused with house-made bitters and finished with blood orange, Aprés Spritz is not too sweet and not too bitter, with strong notes of citrus and a dry finish. Medium-bodied and crushable, Aprés Spritz clocks in at 6% ABV.

Whether you’re looking for a chairlift sipper or a drink to cap off that perfect bluebird day, we’ve got you covered. If you hadn’t already guessed, this collaboration doesn’t stop at cider. J Skis has cooked up an epic ski graphic that we can’t wait to see on the mountain this winter!

Aprés Spritz is available now online for pre-order and will be in our taproom starting Thursday, 12/9. Find it on shelves in Vermont and New Hampshire in the coming weeks.

For More Information:

https://www.stowecider.com