Stoup Brewing to Release Pink Boots Collaboration Beer

SEATTLE – Stoup Brewing will release Pink Socks & Sandals in their taproom on Tuesday, April 2. Made as part of the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day event, a portion of the proceeds from this beer will be donated to the Pink Boots Society.

The Pink Boots Society is an international collective of women in the brewing industry. The Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day was created as a way for local chapters and members to come together to create a special beer in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, as well as raise money for scholarships and continuing education. “It’s a super fun day,” said Lara Zahaba, co-founder, Stoup Brewing. “We gather other beer industry women and interested friends, put on pink boots (well, some of us do!), and make a killer beer together.”

“This year Lara and I decided to brew a dry hopped grisette,” said Robyn Schumacher, brewer and co-founder, Stoup Brewing. “It’s not traditional to dry hop a grisette, but we wanted to use the exclusive Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day hop blend from Yakima Chief Hops in a creative way. So, we gave the beer a Northwest twist by adding some Yakima grown hop aroma. Really, what’s more iconic in the Northwest than the sock and sandal combo?”

“We think that calling our beer Pink Socks & Sandals: a grisette with a Northwest twist, is so bad, it’s good,” added Zahaba with a smile.

The Pink Boots Society was created to assist, inspire and encourage women beer industry professionals to advance their careers through education. To learn more, visit pinkbootssociety.org.

Stoup Brewing

Founded in 2013 by Brad Benson, Lara Zahaba and Robyn Schumacher, Stoup Brewing is a family friendly craft brewery located in Ballard’s Brewery District. Revered for their dedication and innovation to the art and science of making beer, Stoup has a garnered numerous awards and a devoted following. With up to 21 beers on tap, an inviting year round beer garden, private event space and a rotating selection of food trucks, Stoup is a welcoming destination for the beer enthusiast of every level. Root beer fans welcome too! Stoup opens weekdays at 3 p.m. and weekends at 12 p.m. To learn more, visit www.stoupbrewing.com. Stoup Brewing is located at 1108 NW 52nd Street in Seattle, Washington.