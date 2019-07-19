Stormcloud Brewing Company Releases Commander X-2 Saison-Style Beer

FRANKFORT, Mich. — Michigan’s Stormcloud Brewing Company is celebrating the 50th anniversary of humankind’s first trip to the moon with a beer release perfectly suited for intergalactic adventures. Commander X-2 is an innovative Saison-style beer with an Earth-shattering blast of Comet and Galaxy hops, creating a super juicy aroma over a hazy, golden glow.

“If you’re a beer drinker who enjoys the current trend of Hazy and Juicy IPAs, you don’t want to miss this beer,” says Stormcloud’s Beer Education Coordinator Charla Kramer. “Commander X-2 features all the juicy mouthfeel of a Hazy IPA but retains the characteristic dryness of a traditional Saison.”

The super juicy aroma and overall haziness are a result of Stormcloud’s brewing staff dry-hopping the beer not once, but twice. “The double dry-hop process using Comet and Galaxy hops really brought out the tropical hop flavor and hazy appearance we were hoping for,” says Stormcloud Head Brewer and Co-Owner Brian Confer. “But don’t call it a hazy. It’s a Saizy!”

Commander X-2 is now available on tap in Stormcloud’s pub and tasting room in Frankfort.

Commander X-2 Specifications:

Style: Saison / Farmhouse Ale

ABV: 6.5%

Bitterness: 45 IBU

Color (SRM): 4

About Stormcloud Brewing Company

Stormcloud Brewing Company opened in June 2013 just two blocks from Lake Michigan in the coastal city of Frankfort, located in northwest lower Michigan. A small brewery specializing in Belgian-style brewing, Stormcloud offers 16 taps in addition to a full menu of flatbread pizzas, small plate appetizers, soups and salads, sandwiches, and specialty popcorn. In August 2016, Stormcloud was named the Best New Brewery in Michigan by MLive Media Group. In June 2017, Stormcloud was named Best Local Brew Pub or Tap Room by the readers of Traverse Magazine. Stormcloud Brewing Company is a proud member of the Michigan Brewers Guild, Lakeshore Brewers Guild, and Brewer’s Association. Visit Stormcloud online at Stormcloudbrewing.com.