StormBreaker Brewing to Celebrate 10 Years with Anniversary Party on February 10th

PORTLAND, Oregon – StormBreaker Brewing, the award-winning Portland, OR brewpub, will celebrate ten years of serving beer, food, cocktails, and mocktails in the community with a celebration party on Feb. 10th at its Mississippi Ave location.

“Ten years in the craft beer industry is a huge accomplishment, especially in such a competitive area as Portland, and we wanted to take the time to recognize that and celebrate it,” said Rob Lutz, StormBreaker Brewing’s brewmaster and co-owner. “A lot of really good breweries and brewpubs have come and gone during that time period, so to be here at year ten is a testament to this community and the support it’s shown us from our opening through now. Our team is looking forward to many more years of delivering great food and drink on Mississippi Ave. and in St. John’s.”

Special activities are planned for the duration of the day at StormBreaker Mississippi Ave:

10 New & Vintage Beers – In addition to longtime favorites like Mississippi Red and Cloud Ripper being available, the production team will be offering ten special beers for the day, all newly brewed or vintage beers pulled from StormBreaker’s cellar. Customers interested in trying several of these special beers will have the option to purchase a 5 Beer Taster Passport between the hours of 12:00pm and 7:00pm. Two different Taster Passports will be offered, each containing five specific beers from the anniversary new & vintage list at a price discounted from purchasing five separate tastes. Those wishing to try all ten are welcome to purchase both Taster Passports. Outside of the 12-7pm timeframe, customers can purchase any of the ten new and vintage beers individually.

Anniversary Beer – One of the ten new and vintage beers will be a collaboration produced in conjunction with B&D Farms. The beer, named X (the Roman numeral for 10), is a 6.3% ABV single hop IPA with 63 IBUs and featuring the 2B experimental hop grown at B&D. 2B gives the beer a clean, citrus forward character with aromas of apple and pear and flavor notes of lime zest, melon, and pine.

Anniversary Cocktail Menu – StormBreaker’s bartenders will be mixing new cocktails created specifically for the 10th anniversary.

Anniversary Mocktail Menu – Continuing its commitment to broad beverage choices, StormBreaker’s bartenders will also offer a menu of mocktails created for the brewpub’s 10th anniversary. New Element, its recently released Non-Alcoholic Grapefruit Sparkling Water will also be available.

Whiskey Tasting – Stone Barn Brandyworks owner Sebastian Degens will be visiting to offer tastings of the distillery’s recent collaboration with StormBreaker, Barnstormer Imperial Red Straight Malt Whiskey. The whiskey used an imperial red ale from StormBreaker as its base.

Live Music – Local band Dadweed will play from 2:00pm-5:00pm, with edgy, jazzy, and fun renditions of traditional bluegrass music mixed with contemporary reimaginings of what a string band can be.

Fun for the Kids – Dillon T. Pickle, mascot for the Portland Pickles, will also make an appearance at the event to mingle and take photos.

“We really think we offer something for everyone, and we wanted this party to highlight that,” continued Lutz. “The 10th anniversary party will feature cocktails and mocktails as well as other NA offerings, great food, live music, and of course plenty of awesome beer.”

StormBreaker Brewing is an award-winning craft brewpub co-founded in Portland, Oregon by Dan Malech and Rob Lutz in 2014. The brewery focuses on a wide range of craft beer and specialty craft cocktails and mocktails in two distinct locations, StormBreaker Mississippi Ave. and StormBreaker St. John’s, and strives to constantly produce innovative and high quality offerings. And don’t forget about the StormerBreaker Beer Cart located inside The Yard at Montavilla at NE 82nd and Davis, serving up beer, wine, cider and cocktails available onsite or to go.

